(NBC Bay Area)   Recent Santa Clara study shows firemen smarter than sheriff's deputies   (nbcbayarea.com)
18
posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 1:59 PM



baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So's yeast
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other news, water is wet.
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He represents everything I hate. Boring macho energy, obviousness, ladies man"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
well, bye.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Deputies giving their lives so others may live.  Truly heroic.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can be too smart to be a cop: https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If cops don't want to get de-funded, maybe they should probably stop acting like morons.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That would be the same sheriff's department that's currently neck-deep in a bribery scandal over issuing concealed carry permits, just FYI.
 
Lillya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's almost as if you can predict how people with right wing views will react to science
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Make it mandatory for anyone on the public dime, unless there is a legit medical reason.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I worked in food service, firefighters were always sheepish about coming in with big orders and never asked for discounts.  Cops would hold up the drive thru with ridiculous requests and demand at least half off every time.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OpusSoup: You can be too smart to be a cop: https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836


In fairness, you can be too smart for just about any job.

Hiring a new employee is a considerable investment. It takes time for people to learn how to do the job. Most businesses don't want to hire someone and have them leave.

If you have a PhD from Harvard in biology , but I'm looking for an overnight cashier for my gas station... I'm probably not going to hire you. Why? Because, someone with your ability and aptitude is unlikely to be a good investment for me. Smart people still need to learn the job and deep down, we both know you are overqualified, won't be happy, and will almost certainly leave and I'll be stuck looking for someone new.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kazrak: That would be the same sheriff's department that's currently neck-deep in a bribery scandal over issuing concealed carry permits, just FYI.


You're going to have to narrow that down a little.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kazrak: That would be the same sheriff's department that's currently neck-deep in a bribery scandal over issuing concealed carry permits, just FYI.


I'm betting that the real reason they reject high IQ applicants is that they're more likely to inform on their corrupt brethren.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lifeless: When I worked in food service, firefighters were always sheepish about coming in with big orders and never asked for discounts.  Cops would hold up the drive thru with ridiculous requests and demand at least half off every time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: kazrak: That would be the same sheriff's department that's currently neck-deep in a bribery scandal over issuing concealed carry permits, just FYI.

I'm betting that the real reason they reject high IQ applicants is that they're more likely to inform on their corrupt brethren.


IQ is an attempt to measure intellectual aptitude. That's it.

There is very little evidence to suggest people with higher IQs are more virtuous or more honorable.

I spent time in finance doing high frequency trading. The guys running the place were all very very intelligent.

They were also the biggest jerks I've ever met.

Empathetic people are the ones least likely to abuse their authority. Intelligence is basically unrelated to either.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny that with all this political correctness we try to adhere to, and the newest trend of "cancel culture" that people still use the term "firemen".

I'm a little sensitive as my mother was a firefighter in Ann Arbor when I was growing up.  So I've been using that term for about 30 some years.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That headline should be "Nearly half of Sherriff's department employees decline employment."
 
