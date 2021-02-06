 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Efforts are underway to overturn celebrity's conviction on corruption charges because 718 years late is still not too late   (theguardian.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Publius Vergilius Maro for the defense.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The worst thing was, it was his day off and he still had to go into work!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, when we are talking about Dante, we are usually talking about layers. :P

But this case is pretty frikkin clear. Failure to appear, charges are corruption at a time when factions sould muster arquebus and pikemen, and families would duel in the streets of Florence. Obviously the penalty would be death.

I see no reason to overturn Dante's case. Do his advocates think he was in the back row of the courtroom, with a false beard and big floppy hat? Nothing short of appearing in court can get him out of this.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the sentiment, but come on, by now he's out of purgatory. ;)
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This will onlly be interesting if the conviction stands.

In which case: fark you, Sperello. Fark. You.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Non accetto la sovranità di questa corte!
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Re-examined after 700 years?  That's quite a long time, but I guess the relative referred to is un-danted by the effort.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
