(CBS Pittsburgh)   Snake found in library book. It's ok because it was in the "Hisstory" section   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Strange, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University Libraries, Pittsburgh  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boooo, hisses subby.😣
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I once bought a dictionary from 1918 at a thrift store.

The flower pressed in the 'flower' page was interesting.

The frog pressed into the 'frog' page was... disturbing.


/yes, the whole frog
//warts and all
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The book in question:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tom Riddle's diary?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Picture left me zero at the bone.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Boooo, hisses subby.😣


Quit being such an asp.
 
solobarik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The last borrower was a T. M. Riddle.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LaChanz: WTFDYW: Boooo, hisses subby.😣

Quit being such an asp.


I love these headlines that make me chuckle.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They had to go through the "badger" and "mushroom" sections to find it.
 
