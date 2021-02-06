 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After only 2 days of returning to in-person teaching in San Diego County over 100 students and staff have been put in Covid-19 quarantine. If only there had been a way to avoid this happening   (cnn.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All teachers should be first in line for the vaccine if you want to open schools.
>> Said no Republican ever <<
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay classless San Diego.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The stupid is everywhere. One of the most present and consistently encountered stupid is found in the grocery store: the guy who has not changed his spatial behavior during pandemic. Oh look at you standing at the end of the aisle, in the middle, talking on your cell phone. Cretinous slug.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What IS the deal with our obsession to force the school thing? Could we not just give it a year and try again?

/ I suppose that not having school does screw over parents who cannot afford babysitting.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: All teachers should be first in line for the vaccine if you want to open schools.
>> Said no Republican ever <<


O RLY?

https://www.fox19.com/2021/01/21/ohio​-​teacher-unions-accused-gov-dewine-hold​ing-vaccine-hostage/

So Ohio put school staff in Phase 1b.

Only if your district commits to full time or hybrid/part time in-person learning can staff get vaccinated.

You have to commit to have kids back March 1st.

Vaccination started on February 1st.

Vaccine is being distributed to individual counties, in waves, so some schools won't have their first round of shots until the last week of this month.

I myself will not get a shot until a week from now, so Saturday February 13th.

Our kids come back starting on the 22nd.

It takes two weeks after the second shot to be "fully immune".

It sounds like we are getting the Pfizer vaccine, so the soonest I could get the second shot is.... March 6th.

Somehow, this seems to be more evil than just denying the vaccine.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: solokumba: All teachers should be first in line for the vaccine if you want to open schools.
>> Said no Republican ever <<

O RLY?

https://www.fox19.com/2021/01/21/ohio-​teacher-unions-accused-gov-dewine-hold​ing-vaccine-hostage/

So Ohio put school staff in Phase 1b.

Only if your district commits to full time or hybrid/part time in-person learning can staff get vaccinated.

You have to commit to have kids back March 1st.

Vaccination started on February 1st.

Vaccine is being distributed to individual counties, in waves, so some schools won't have their first round of shots until the last week of this month.

I myself will not get a shot until a week from now, so Saturday February 13th.

Our kids come back starting on the 22nd.

It takes two weeks after the second shot to be "fully immune".

It sounds like we are getting the Pfizer vaccine, so the soonest I could get the second shot is.... March 6th.

Somehow, this seems to be more evil than just denying the vaccine.


Well your Governor is a Republican so vote for what you receive.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: null: solokumba: All teachers should be first in line for the vaccine if you want to open schools.
>> Said no Republican ever <<

O RLY?

https://www.fox19.com/2021/01/21/ohio-​teacher-unions-accused-gov-dewine-hold​ing-vaccine-hostage/

So Ohio put school staff in Phase 1b.

Only if your district commits to full time or hybrid/part time in-person learning can staff get vaccinated.

You have to commit to have kids back March 1st.

Vaccination started on February 1st.

Vaccine is being distributed to individual counties, in waves, so some schools won't have their first round of shots until the last week of this month.

I myself will not get a shot until a week from now, so Saturday February 13th.

Our kids come back starting on the 22nd.

It takes two weeks after the second shot to be "fully immune".

It sounds like we are getting the Pfizer vaccine, so the soonest I could get the second shot is.... March 6th.

Somehow, this seems to be more evil than just denying the vaccine.

Well your Governor is a Republican so vote for what you receive.


DeWine was one of the few Republicans who put the right people in the right places instead of, say, a lottery executive in as Director of Health, and listened to actual experts.

That lasted until the first announcement of a statewide mask mandate (one of the earliest such announcements), when he mandated masks in public including stores.

That lasted less than 24 hours when he got all kinds of threats from the nutjobs.  That and angry armed assholes storming the Statehouse turned him into a chickenshiat.

He was running a huge popularity number among Dems and independents until he started chickening out in the face of the GQP base.

If, IF, he had told the radical element of the GQP no, he could run as a moderate independent and be re-elected or get the Senate seat Portman is giving up.

I can't wait for redistricting under our new state constitutional amendment to see how they try to gerrymander everything, if they can, because it's gonna be interesting to see if the GQP powers that be wanna make a pile of safe red districts where they are gonna get more QAnon Qrackers running, possibly to primary the incumbents, or if they have to go with thinner margins and up the chances of seats flipping blue.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But the kids are having mental health problems! We have to get them back to school!"

They'll have bigger mental health problems if they bring COVID home and kill their parents.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: until he started chickening out in the face of the GQP base.


I understand that you are governed by a Republican. So am I. We need to change that.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "But the kids are having mental health problems! We have to get them back to school!"

They'll have bigger mental health problems if they bring COVID home and kill their parents.


Or bring it to school and kill their teachers.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's almost like we're in the middle of an aerosol-driven virulent pathogen-based pandemic.
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They keep saying "we can safely reopen schools" but these stories keep showing up in the news. Sounds to me like maybe we should wait another few months and vaccinate all the adults first.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stick them all in a whale's vagina.
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What IS the deal with our obsession to force the school thing? Could we not just give it a year and try again?

/ I suppose that not having school does screw over parents who cannot afford babysitting.


If we hold up a year on throwing more meat into the soul-grinding machine it'll have serious repercussions for generations to come.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These poor kids who are elementary school age right now are going to grow up with some issues.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: I know three girls that ever moved to San Diego. All three of them got bulbous fake tits a few months before they left.

Make what you will of that.  I always have.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: "But the kids are having mental health problems! We have to get them back to school!"

They'll have bigger mental health problems if they bring COVID home and kill their parents.


The parents just want to be able to sit home and wank off without being afraid the kid walks in.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

null: Walker: "But the kids are having mental health problems! We have to get them back to school!"

They'll have bigger mental health problems if they bring COVID home and kill their parents.

Or bring it to school and kill their teachers.


Who cares about teachers, we just need the schools open.  Just hire some 18-20 yr olds to hand the kids tablets and make sure they get a snack and lunch everyday.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

null: solokumba: All teachers should be first in line for the vaccine if you want to open schools.
>> Said no Republican ever <<

O RLY?

https://www.fox19.com/2021/01/21/ohio-​teacher-unions-accused-gov-dewine-hold​ing-vaccine-hostage/

So Ohio put school staff in Phase 1b.

Only if your district commits to full time or hybrid/part time in-person learning can staff get vaccinated.

You have to commit to have kids back March 1st.

Vaccination started on February 1st.

Vaccine is being distributed to individual counties, in waves, so some schools won't have their first round of shots until the last week of this month.

I myself will not get a shot until a week from now, so Saturday February 13th.

Our kids come back starting on the 22nd.

It takes two weeks after the second shot to be "fully immune".

It sounds like we are getting the Pfizer vaccine, so the soonest I could get the second shot is.... March 6th.

Somehow, this seems to be more evil than just denying the vaccine.


The vaccine prevents an individual from experiencing symptoms (shortness of breath, incapacitation, death). It doesn't do anything to prevent transmission, or, at least, there's no data that it reduces or prevents transmission.

It's a "one-way" immunity.

So, you can still get all those classrooms together, and the teachers are much less likely to get sick or die, but the kids can still infect each other, transmit to families, even from contact with the staff.

States like Florida have figured out how to reopen schools without experiencing a spike in Covid numbers: lie about the numbers.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

adamatari: They keep saying "we can safely reopen schools" but these stories keep showing up in the news. Sounds to me like maybe we should wait another few months and vaccinate all the adults first.


Yeap: Gwinnett GA: https://www.11alive.com/article/n​ews/h​ealth/coronavirus/gwinnett-schools-vir​tual-learning/85-2b154b6f-3d02-4102-80​af-6ae341d85769

Our schools did that 'see everything is okay!" routine.

opened with just k-3 and special needs 2 half days a week. They did that for two weeks and said "hey everything is okay!"

next week, now k-6 and two whole days.  They did that for two weeks and said "hey everything is okay!"

then everyone and four days.  They did that for two weeks and said "hey everything is okay!"

then around thanks giving, things stopped being okay.

two week incubation times, how do they work?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: These poor kids who are elementary school age right now are going to grow up with some issues.


kids who grow up poor tend to have issues regardless of a pandemic.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At the absolute maximum, this could've all been over in two months, if this country wasn't 49% full of asshole morons. Instead, it's been an ENTIRE farkING YEAR, and anyone with half a brain knows that in-person anything is a suicidal endeavour fueled only by pressure from those same murderous shiatheads.

If a neighboring clan was having this effect on a successful group of monkeys, they would've pounded the skulls of that clan against rocks until there was nothing left but raspberry jelly. When do we start behaving the way nature intends is to?
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

adamatari: They keep saying "we can safely reopen schools" but these stories keep showing up in the news. Sounds to me like maybe we should wait another few months and vaccinate all the adults first.


Yeah they fark around and find out over and over but I guess it's the only way Superintendent Woundwort will learn
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: What IS the deal with our obsession to force the school thing? Could we not just give it a year and try again?

/ I suppose that not having school does screw over kids.


Ftfy
 
