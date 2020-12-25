 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   We've all seen those cute little homemade libraries that pop up in neighborhoods across the country but in Michigan people are building "libraries" in the winter where your kid can borrow a sled   (mlive.com) divider line
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah but.....
Some U.S. cities have banned a favorite winter pastime -- snow sledding - UPI.com
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm in New Jersey so my first thought was "Lawsuit".
 
true okie doke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I heard they put razor blades and/or drugs in them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it would be nice if people put sidewalk chalk in those mini-libraries to encourage kids to go outside and get creative. Depending on the community, the results would either be awesome or humorously horrific.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

true okie doke: I heard they put razor blades and/or drugs in them.


Dammit, now I'm going to have to go over and "inspect" them if I ever see one.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Pam Wescott visited the park with her grandson J.T. Lockhart, 8, who borrowed one of the sleds when his broke.  Lockhart said the community sleds "gain more air" than the one he brought.

Ask the expert.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My daughter put up a generic one in Portland years ago 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like snocialism.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I'm in New Jersey so my first thought was "Lawsuit".



I'm in the United States.  That was my first thought as well.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rosebud...
 
