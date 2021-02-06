 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Make America Great Again - one nut at a time
    Sick, Constable, special team of Phoenix Police officers, Police, Protest, commemorative coins, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, shooting of Joshua Cobin, Civil disobedience  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even cops in movies don't get off on shooting people. I mean unless the guy they shot killed their wife or something.

Still, left nut, that's a good shot.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACAB
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And they wonder why people want to defund them.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The cop taking the shot was their grenadier. I don't even know what to make of why a civilian police department has a grenadier. I suppose more proof they are at war with other citizens (we forget they are citizens, too).

The challenge coin is disgusting. I have family retired from pretty high up in LE, and even they would be like, "Have same farking decorum, ffs."

[forfoxsake.jpg]
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
acab
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A bit off topic, but I lost my left nut too (cancer, not firearms).  I got one of those prosthetic implant replacements.  It's just a ball of hard rubber and not very realistic.  My girlfriend commented that she was surprised that the male-dominated medial industry didn't do a better job of designing an implant.  I explained that we allocated most of the resources to the breast implant division.
 
gbv23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Phoenix PD has gone rogue.  It is fighting a war of aggression vs the Bill Of Rights.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That would be in the category of " Funny and not funny at the same time".
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Much of that Department is a MAGA street gang.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If a group of people made a coin commemorating shooting a cop, that's all cool, right?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If a group of people made a coin commemorating shooting a cop, that's all cool, right?


Let me check Etsy...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If a group of people made a coin commemorating shooting a cop, that's all cool, right?



Phoenix Police Commander Killed, Two Officers Injured in Shooting
 
Muso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
