 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Don't eat the orange snow   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 2:32 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nanuk, no!!!
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never make snow angels in a dog park
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Which causes the snow to absorb more radiation, which causes it to melt faster, which causes...
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Which causes the snow to absorb more radiation, which causes it to melt faster, which causes...


The cable to get fixed?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Orange?
Trump wrote his name in the snow?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Orange?
Trump wrote his name in the snow?


Yeah, but it's Biden's handwriting.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I expected this to be about Gritty.

I guess it's good that it isn't.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would be on the lookout for lions and giant penguins with tentacles.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have been to Andorra. A tiny little country in the Pyrenees between Spain and France, obviously, that is renowned for its non-tax shopping. The city is a great big mall and all the French and Spaniards go there and buy their goods. It's a beautiful setting, but the amount of big block shops it's really offputting.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: I expected this to be about Gritty.

I guess it's good that it isn't.


Actually... it is rather gritty.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Annoyingly orange.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.