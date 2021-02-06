 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   He is almost 101 years old, but John Cochran is still going strong and regularly goes to the gym, be a lawyer in many court cases   (local21news.com) divider line
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is a highway.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline sense make?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandelbaum!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Headline sense make?


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They end up saying, when I get to be your age I hope that I'm in half as good of shape that you are and he always says no, you want to aim to be in better shape than I am," said Mathis.

"When" I get to be his age?  It's like people saying to Warren Buffet, "When I get my first billion dollars...."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Don't try to be a great man ... just be a man. Let history make its own judgments."
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
tshirtlaundry.comView Full Size
 
