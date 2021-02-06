 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Like in endurance exercise, people are starting to hit the "pandemic wall". Oh, this is Fark, um, okay. The "wall" is a point of exhaustion during exercise. Right, it's Fark. "Exercise" is something people do to maintain physical health   (huffpost.com) divider line
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ex45 is gone, and that lets a lot of people start to unwind and let their guards down after four long years.  Down too far, in many cases.  Covid is still here and still virulent, people are still dying by the hundreds and thousands daily.  The vaccines work and are available, distribution is underway and will take some time, but soon there will be enough vaccinated people to begin breaking the spread and getting our lives back to something approaching normal.

But that time is not here and now.  If you have managed to avoid getting sick thus far, you have a golden chance to never catch Covid at all.  All it takes is a little more patience.  But that light you're seeing at the end of the tunnel might not be another oncoming train this time.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When that happens, the constant flow of adrenaline starts to drain and apathy settles in. It seems that we've all gone over that tipping point.


I was apathetic before it was cool :(
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I've hit the wall.  It kinda goes like this:
"Yayyy !!  45 is gone!"
"Oh shiat, another mess / cruelty / asinine thing done by 45 that has lasting repercussions."
"Yaaay!! Covid 19 vaccine"
"Oh shiat, new and improved easy-to-spread variants! "
"Yaaayyy! Kid got through 1st term of college ok"
"Oh shiat, kid bombed the entire term and lied about it."
"Yayyy, work is going well, I'll push THIS button."
"Oh shiat, that button reset everyone's passwords." 
"Yaaay! I'm being good and going to the gym, eating healthy, feeling good."
"Oh shiat, gym's closed, can't go anyway, and I'm pushing the covid 20 and I feel like crap."

So yeah...Intellectually I know it will get better, and I MIGHT be able to be vaccinated sometime during the summer. (My initial estimates were for the fall)  There are a lot of positive things I can point to, and I'm wayyyyy better situated than others...but yeah..it's starting to wear.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After spending more than10 months inside, I have finally discovered that there actually is a limit to how much TV I can watch A couple of months ago I crossed over and have started reading books again.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: After spending more than10 months inside, I have finally discovered that there actually is a limit to how much TV I can watch A couple of months ago I crossed over and have started reading books again.


I bought a knockoff Apple Pencil to draw on my ipad with. I also bought the ebook version of an old webcomic I used to read just to help catch up.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is is about just living with ourselves that brings on such a panic?

That's the foundation of some pretty significant mental disorders. Funny, that's also the same thing that advertising preys on the most--this fear of missing out on something.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The mass indoctrination has worked even better than they planned. Hell I'll DIE before I give up my Amazon account!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Physical health?

Could ya dumb it down a smidge subby.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've felt like that for my entire adult life, so it's not something noticeable or particularly bothersome to me.

/Gen X
 
pup.socket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was a lot of whine, but what's the actual problem they are complaining about?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought exercise was something that catholic priests do.

Oh wait - it's exorcise? Carry on then...

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.


Have you had the "Out in public without a mask" dream yet? Because I have. That's yet another one of 2020's gifts that keep on giving: new anxiety dreams.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I assumed this would happen once a vaccine was available. That makes people think it's over even if they haven't personally been vaccinated. The end in sight is good but it can be depressing to know the end is still months away at best.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After the 2010s were pretty rough, career-wise, I was hoping to buy a house last year, but couldn't get out and look at property, because pandemic.  Looks like the house purchase isn't happening this year, either, again, because pandemic.  At this point, I'm 55.  I probably won't get to buy anything until next year, when I'm 56.  At this stage of the game, I may as well just keep renting until retirement, when I can buy something that doesn't suck somewhere warmer and less crowded than Boston.
 
idsfa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been seeing stories about the "pandemic wall" since summer and I'm really getting tired of them. I think I've hit the pandemic wall wall.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey. Learn some self discipline and self restraint, and you might survive.

Most Americans are used to living like false royalty, and have no idea how to be their own keeper.

Try to remain calm. Exercise. Eat well.
I do it.

Yes, it is difficult for me, at times.
Yrs, I want to grab a vat an smack the stupidity out if antimaskers, and chin diaper wearers.
I don't.

Yes, I want to binge tv and eat junk food.

Ok, one hour a week.
It is like that one day a month, you get to cheat on your diet.
Have a cheat day.

But eexercise some self discipline and self restraint, and you might just have a nice perch on the wall to see what's coming.

Because what's coming could be worse.

And you need to be prepared for that.
Be in shape for that.

Be ready.

Look at the freaking armed zombies of ignorance running amok out there.
Don't let your guard down.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

idsfa: I've been seeing stories about the "pandemic wall" since summer and I'm really getting tired of them. I think I've hit the pandemic wall wall.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Puh-leeze. We shut down and sacrificed for a whole 4 weeks for part of March and early April. Then got a barrage of nonsense that it wasn't a big deal and would be over by June. Then we had to start everything in the fall on time, then we're not canceling the holidays for it because we have sacrificed so much. After mid April it's been an incessant chatter that wearing a masking and limiting exposure is against our freedom and our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Im getting fairly sick of people acting like their life is in absolute peril anytime someone is even a bit lax about masking or distancing. 

For every karen screaming about not wearing a mask theres another on the other side acting way holier  than thou.

The longer we act like this is a super serious thing that needs to be taken seriously the less people are going to be able to do it. We are getting tired. And every time i say that someone pipes up 'ITS NOT HARD, WHY YOU EANNA KILL PEOPLE BRO?' -- i dont.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: After the 2010s were pretty rough, career-wise, I was hoping to buy a house last year, but couldn't get out and look at property, because pandemic.  Looks like the house purchase isn't happening this year, either, again, because pandemic.  At this point, I'm 55.  I probably won't get to buy anything until next year, when I'm 56.  At this stage of the game, I may as well just keep renting until retirement, when I can buy something that doesn't suck somewhere warmer and less crowded than Boston.


Yeah, I would wait if it were me, unless you have enough for that cost of living and love the town.

One of the few perks of my line of work now is that it is almost entirely remote.  If I can score a long term remote position, I'm getting away from the east coast (because of the rents) and buying someplace in the middle of nowhere.  I have friends in Michigan that got a house twice as large as their townhouse in NOVA for a third of what they sold the townhouse for.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ek-zur-size.

puh-his-kal health.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: What is is about just living with ourselves that brings on such a panic?

That's the foundation of some pretty significant mental disorders. Funny, that's also the same thing that advertising preys on the most--this fear of missing out on something.

[Fark user image 495x401]

The mass indoctrination has worked even better than they planned. Hell I'll DIE before I give up my Amazon account!


... Because some people are extroverts and because our species is, literally, a social species and a long lack of social bonds can be extremely detrimental to mental health? Which is one of the reasons solitary confinement is actually so farking horrific?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Im getting fairly sick of people acting like their life is in absolute peril anytime someone is even a bit lax about masking or distancing. 

For every karen screaming about not wearing a mask theres another on the other side acting way holier  than thou.

The longer we act like this is a super serious thing that needs to be taken seriously the less people are going to be able to do it. We are getting tired. And every time i say that someone pipes up 'ITS NOT HARD, WHY YOU EANNA KILL PEOPLE BRO?' -- i dont.


Self-centered asshole-like typing detected.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

no1curr: When that happens, the constant flow of adrenaline starts to drain and apathy settles in. It seems that we've all gone over that tipping point.


I was apathetic before it was cool :(


Seriously. To extend the marathon metaphor, some people just haven't put in the prerequisite training.

Well before the pandemic I could go months without knowing what day it was, whether I was still employed, how those burn marks got in the rug, finding creative solutions to lack of toilet paper, figuring out how much my 'date' took from my wallet.

shiat. I'm just hitting my pandemic stride. I can see in the dark using only a bic lighter, can live off a can of tuna and jar of pickles for a week and recycle my dirty T-shirts into bandages.

If I wasn't a nicotine addict and alcoholic I'd probably not have left my apartment in the past year
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I made a new friend at the gym.  Maskless douchebag.  I was on the treadmill.  He must have seen my face in the mirror, because he made a face (I could tell because he was a maskless dickbag), and walked by a few times after that trying to "front".  If I see him again, he'll probably ask what my problem is, and I'll tell him not to take it personally, that I stare at everyone that can't figure out how to put a mask on after a year of trying.  Based on size he could kick my ass, so I'll just have to hope it doesn't come to that or that I get a chance to fight dirty.

I'm just sick of these stupid f*cks.  Yes, it says something about you that you refuse to wear a mask in the gym, just not what you think it does.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These people whining about having to wear a mask and social distance would have loved living through the world wars.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure they've all hit the "relationship wall" at some point, and most are quite adept at it.  Then there are those who are fascinated by "strainge" -- that what we like to call the ever-evolving 'rona.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Ex45 is gone,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: mikefinch: Im getting fairly sick of people acting like their life is in absolute peril anytime someone is even a bit lax about masking or distancing. 

For every karen screaming about not wearing a mask theres another on the other side acting way holier  than thou.

The longer we act like this is a super serious thing that needs to be taken seriously the less people are going to be able to do it. We are getting tired. And every time i say that someone pipes up 'ITS NOT HARD, WHY YOU EANNA KILL PEOPLE BRO?' -- i dont.

Self-centered asshole-like typing detected.


Look. The longer 'vigilance' is required, the less vigilant people become. I think people are tired and they are trying to do what they can for the most part. 

I think the social hortation around the 'rules' is less about wanting the community to be safe and more about you wanting to call me an asshole. 

In my county there  are a whopping 2 active cases. I dont think people pulling their mask down past their nose while keeping distanced and browsing in a store makes them assholes. It reminds me of kids who love screaming to the teacher any time their classmates step out of line. 

It is what it is. I just think people DO get tired and less able to comply the longer this shiat goes on. Its a real problem and its not because they are bad people.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Felgraf: cryinoutloud: What is is about just living with ourselves that brings on such a panic?

That's the foundation of some pretty significant mental disorders. Funny, that's also the same thing that advertising preys on the most--this fear of missing out on something.

[Fark user image 495x401]

The mass indoctrination has worked even better than they planned. Hell I'll DIE before I give up my Amazon account!

... Because some people are extroverts and because our species is, literally, a social species and a long lack of social bonds can be extremely detrimental to mental health? Which is one of the reasons solitary confinement is actually so farking horrific?


And yet the people around here who "believe science" pretend like that isn't a thing.  Just ignore the issue and yell twitter slogans at people.  It's sure to solve the problem.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I made a new friend at the gym.  Maskless douchebag.  I was on the treadmill.  He must have seen my face in the mirror, because he made a face (I could tell because he was a maskless dickbag), and walked by a few times after that trying to "front".  If I see him again, he'll probably ask what my problem is, and I'll tell him not to take it personally, that I stare at everyone that can't figure out how to put a mask on after a year of trying.  Based on size he could kick my ass, so I'll just have to hope it doesn't come to that or that I get a chance to fight dirty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop creating false justifications for why you can go mingle with friends without a mask on.  We've already had articles on 'the pandemic wall', before major spikes.  Buckle up, and hang on, you 'hit the wall' types need to practice collapsing inwards, not sticking everyone else with your lifestyle rubble.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I've felt like that for my entire adult life, so it's not something noticeable or particularly bothersome to me.

/Gen X


I just don't get it. I grew up Gen X, so no internet until my 20s and many summers in rural isolation (relatively speaking).

I think the basic issue is that a whole lot of people that thought the 'should' have kids figured they'd never have to actually be parents to them. OOOPS!
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.


You're lucky. Last night I dreamt that I worked a jigsaw puzzle.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: mikefinch: Im getting fairly sick of people acting like their life is in absolute peril anytime someone is even a bit lax about masking or distancing. 

For every karen screaming about not wearing a mask theres another on the other side acting way holier  than thou.

The longer we act like this is a super serious thing that needs to be taken seriously the less people are going to be able to do it. We are getting tired. And every time i say that someone pipes up 'ITS NOT HARD, WHY YOU EANNA KILL PEOPLE BRO?' -- i dont.

Self-centered asshole-like typing detected.


That thinking directly led to the deaths of my aunt (health in her 50s) and the dad of my wife's best friend (he was in his 60s). In the case of my aunt, she was careful until just before Christmas and picked it up when she went out thinking it was safe. That thing she said to my dad was, "help me, in struggling." Then she was put on the vent and died.

In the case of my wife's friend's dad, his wife invited a friend over for Christmas. He got it from her and died a few weeks later.

Both of the deaths were preventable.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weaklings.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.


I dreamt about the same topic.

Then toward the end of the dream I realized nobody had masks on and I woke up in a panic
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: JasonOfOrillia: Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.

I dreamt about the same topic.

Then toward the end of the dream I realized nobody had masks on and I woke up in a panic


Guess I shouldn't complain about my jigsaw puzzle dreams.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: JasonOfOrillia: Last night I dreamt I went down to my local pub.  It was nice and warm inside and I ran into people I haven't seen since last winter.  It was really nice.

I dreamt about the same topic.

Then toward the end of the dream I realized nobody had masks on and I woke up in a panic


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Exercise" is something people do to maintain physical health army of assistants
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikefinch: The longer 'vigilance' is required, the less vigilant people become. I think people are tired and they are trying to do what they can for the most part.


Then they should just save some time and go jump into a wood chipper.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a lot of really old stuff languishing on the DVR and I feel anxious over how crowded together people are on those shows and how no one has masks on, especially in ads.
When I do go out I'm like, ugh, people, and I want to wrap myself up like a mummy.  I feel terrified.  The exposed noses, the Trump-humpers.  If I could see auras theirs would be neon germ green clouds of selfish oozing hate.
I didn't used to be like this. I used to be fun and funny and a goofball to be around. Now I'm a ball of terrified anxiety in the corner, wrapped in tentacles, soaked in prozac. I hate it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FFS, learn to adapt.
Look at some pros on TV for example. Ridiculousness is back on with guests, properly distanced.
Impractical Jokers adapted with virtual dinner parties.

Our movie theatre has limited showings, and the 9:30 pm. time is great, 'specialy when there ore only four people seated.

A local pub/restaurant has a ' max occupancy ' sign that gets posted outside when the place gets full, and the manager keeps a close watch on the crowd. The staff is always cleaning.

Go cry to Whoopie Dingburg in the morning TV you whusses..
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For the last 9 months I've run.  A lot.  I'm up to roughly 10k (just over 6 miles) a day.  Sometimes less, sometimes more.  Lost 35 pounds and am in maintain mode as far as weight goes.  My New Years resolution was to do more strength training.  Today's workout was OK: 40 pushups (10 at a time), 40 backups (backwards pushups kinda), 75 bicycle crunches (25 reps) , 100 curls with a 10 pound weight, 100 squats and leg lifts, and have begun doing planks.  Oof, those are hard.   fark walls.  I've only just started.


A fitting theme song:

Joan Armatrading - Me, Myself I (Video HQ)
Youtube Kavu_vuD2QM


/lifelong introvert
//love Joan!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I've felt less stressed and anxious in the past few weeks than I have in the past 5 years.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: FFS, learn to adapt.
Look at some pros on TV for example. Ridiculousness is back on with guests, properly distanced.
Impractical Jokers adapted with virtual dinner parties.

Our movie theatre has limited showings, and the 9:30 pm. time is great, 'specialy when there ore only four people seated.

A local pub/restaurant has a ' max occupancy ' sign that gets posted outside when the place gets full, and the manager keeps a close watch on the crowd. The staff is always cleaning.

Go cry to Whoopie Dingburg in the morning TV you whusses..


That's all well and good and everything, but those are example of people who are taking it seriously. You know what happens if one of them feels sick?... it's a free country so probably play video games for a week but one thing I can guarantee they wouldn't be doing is going to work and spreading it around.
 
