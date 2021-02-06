 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Cheerleaders from the Netflix show "Cheer" arrested for trying to exploit minors. This is not a repeat of the time a cheerleader from the show was arrested for the same thing   (foxnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't cheerleaders exploit me when I was a minor?

Oh right, the whole nerd thing.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why didn't cheerleaders exploit me when I was a minor?

Oh right, the whole nerd thing.


I'm sure the guys who were arrested would have gladly exploited you.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is wrong with people? Make out with each other or other consenting adults. Leave children alone, you freaks.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why didn't cheerleaders exploit me when I was a minor?

Oh right, the whole nerd thing.


Band girls were way sluttier
 
2PanMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Mugato: Why didn't cheerleaders exploit me when I was a minor?

Oh right, the whole nerd thing.

Band girls were way sluttier


User name checks out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lordi - Hard Rock Hallelujah
Youtube -6Xl9tBWt54
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't cheerleading in general exploiting minors?
 
padraig
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Mugato: Why didn't cheerleaders exploit me when I was a minor?

Oh right, the whole nerd thing.

Band girls were way sluttier


This one time, at band camp...
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The show "Cheer."

Cheer.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every year I get older
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How about we no longer do reality shows with minors at all, by nature someone is exploiting them, the younger the more sick and exploiting it is.

They want to do it or the parents consented for them has that sick ring of child brides
 
