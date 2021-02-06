 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   World champion boxer lets her guard down in fight with psycho seagull, gets her butt kicked and her butty stolen (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Gull, psycho seagull, two-weight world champ, Chantelle Cameron, Herring Gull, Psychology, Psychiatry, world champion boxer  
•       •       •

945 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 12:33 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would like to see a seagull try that with Tyson in his prime
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Butty"? WTF?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cman: Would like to see a seagull try that with Tyson in his prime


Tyson biting an ear was one of the funniest/craziest things I've ever seen.

And then the new Detroit Lions's HC talked about biting people's kneecaps...

/crazy gonna crazy
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "Butty"? WTF?


Bacon butty....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Butty why?
 
Burchill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "Butty"? WTF?


Sandwich. Usually only used when the contents are chips* or bacon.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had Photoshop skills I'd add the girlfriend from the meme where she's angry when she caught hey man looking ball at the other girls butt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I swear those typos weren't there when I previewed...
 
TheFoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I swear those typos weren't there when I previewed...


You preview?

C'mon, this is Fart!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many birds are forced to turn to crime.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Burchill: WhippingBoi: "Butty"? WTF?

Sandwich. Usually only used when the contents are chips* or bacon.


Thank you. Can you elaborate on the term, "grass," as in a rat, a tattletale, as used by organized crime? Planned on looking it up today, but dictionaries sometimes lack the nuance of actual usage.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was beaten by a gaggle of geese. Everyone is all "Canadians are nice!" but those Canadian geese are farkers, man.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I swear those typos weren't there when I previewed...


I've had that happen.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image image 220x180]

Many birds are forced to turn to crime.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone I've never heard of had food stolen by a seagull. I don't know what's worse: someone wrote an article about it, or I spent the time to read it.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.