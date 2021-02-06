 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Millionaire French toasted, forced to tear down his illegal $70M custom-built chateau in Provence, France because he didn't have the right permits   (nypost.com)
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, for that much money he could have fomented a revolution, and taken over France.  Bannon was nearby, why wasn't he consulted.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: British developer Patrick Diter has been ordered to demolish his $70 million custom-built mansion in Provence, France, which he seemingly built without the right permits.

I used to live very near there (Juan-les-Pins) and having known some of the British ex-pats who'd set up their little colony there, I am not the least bit surprised. They were the kind of people who would illegally have the trees off the top of an adjacent hill to improve their view of the sunset.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
British developer Patrick Diter has been ordered to demolish his $70 million custom-built mansion in Provence, France


Razeit.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the house is still standing in June 2022, Diter will rack up charges of $600 each day, which is only about $220,000 a year. Maybe he can afford it.

Yeah, the place isn't going anywhere.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: If the house is still standing in June 2022, Diter will rack up charges of $600 each day, which is only about $220,000 a year. Maybe he can afford it.

Yeah, the place isn't going anywhere.


Sounds like fines big banks pay for abusing their customers.  Gain billions on profits, pay piddly millions in fines, and the regulators wonder why the abuses exist.

The fines need to escalate to the point where he will be encouraged to follow the law.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give the farker 30 days to clear out and start demolition, otherwise seize any French assets he has and deport his ass back to Britain
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was nice while it lasted. So was the Ancien Régime for a few.

In other news, Brantgoose is still alive and back homw to hia keyboard.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: It was nice while it lasted. So was the Ancien Régime for a few.

In other news, Brantgoose is still alive and back homw to hia keyboard.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't he just buy more politicians?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he can afford a $70,000,000 house, he can afford to get the right permits.  I say castrate the bastard.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The fines need to escalate to the point where he will be encouraged to follow the law.


The French punitive system was a little more robust back in the day.
assets.teenvogue.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I surrender.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Rules apply to rich people?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French millionaire groundhog saw his Chateau go down, 6 more weeks of bribing
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy i know people here who'd jump at the opportunity to tear down a house for having afew too many loud parties...
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better Off Dead French fries
Youtube QhW7rpFhr2k
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lillya: Wait. Rules apply to rich people?


They do in France.

/Especially since the 1790s.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Lillya: Wait. Rules apply to rich people?

They do in France.

/Especially since the 1790s.


*cough* You don't remember what happened while Napoleon III was around?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Palm Beach seen taking notes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A British billionaire built a Tuscan Palace in France.

Yeah, I decided I don't care.

/probably would have received tax incentives if he built it in Italy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guess in some places laws are not just for the little people.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If he can afford a $70,000,000 house, he can afford to get the right permits.  I say castrate the bastard.


One of  the things I've come to realize on this journey through life is that the most of the rich did not become rich by obeying laws or respecting the rules.   They will insist that you and I be held to the letter of the law, while they do what they want.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If he can afford a $70,000,000 house, he can afford to get the right permits.  I say castrate the bastard.


It's probably not just a matter of affording permits. The French are pretty serious about persevering their culture. He was a foreigner building a foreign style mansion.

Had this been a rich french guy building a French chalet, getting the permits would probably have been less of an issue.

/just surmising
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The French are pretty serious about persevering their culture.


Heritage! Not hate!
 
hervatski
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Something that's missing:

Also problematic: Diter allegedly paved a 2,000-foot driveway through environmentally protected lands. Now, it inadvertently funnels rainwater to the outskirts of the town, causing flooding, according to AirMail.

fark that
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"forced to tear down"


Ummmm.... it's still standing
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: NM Volunteer: If he can afford a $70,000,000 house, he can afford to get the right permits.  I say castrate the bastard.

It's probably not just a matter of affording permits. The French are pretty serious about persevering their culture. He was a foreigner building a foreign style mansion.

Had this been a rich french guy building a French chalet, getting the permits would probably have been less of an issue.

/just surmising


On re-reading, he probably wouldn't be having any issues if he wasn't such a dick his neighbors.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rich, entitled, arsehole? Good. Fark him.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ёлка - Прованс
Youtube mV5xJT7BnzE
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guy uses a permit for a "small expansion" to the original farmhouse on the property to build a palace and wonders why he is trouble? Send in the bulldozers and explosive demolition crews (and send him the bill for the work).
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been playing my little violin so much lately I broke a string.  I know this guy has it hard, but trying to find strings for it is driving me crazy.....
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: brantgoose: It was nice while it lasted. So was the Ancien Régime for a few.

In other news, Brantgoose is still alive and back homw to hia keyboard.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]


Oh, behave, you.
Welcome back BG. Hope you are healthy.

/and hope we have more of your brilliant posts than the posts that make us question your toxicity levels
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: big pig peaches: NM Volunteer: If he can afford a $70,000,000 house, he can afford to get the right permits.  I say castrate the bastard.

It's probably not just a matter of affording permits. The French are pretty serious about persevering their culture. He was a foreigner building a foreign style mansion.

Had this been a rich french guy building a French chalet, getting the permits would probably have been less of an issue.

/just surmising

On re-reading, he probably wouldn't be having any issues if he wasn't such a dick his neighbors.


Finally someone who hit the nail on the head.
Rich guy with connections pisses off richer people and/or with better connections.

/as far as I recall and my reading of the situation
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Putains anglais.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As was posted earlier, those fines are nothing for shiatbags like this.

Reminds me of the Twitter thread about the dude working as a liaison for this 150% out of touch 1% Brit that was SHOCKED! that Brexit ended up forcing them to pay fines/higher taxes/eta for their 3rd(5th?) mansion in France.

They even went full Karen by trying to bargin with the local Mayor because he could TOTALLY fix there problem resulting from Brexit.

Always wonder whose worse. American 1% or Brit 1%. My $2 is both should be publicly flogged and abandoned in the desert with no water.
 
padraig
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Diter allegedly had a building permit - a verbal one from the mayor's office.

Bwahahahaha ! Even in the insanely corrupt world of southeastern France local politics, this shiat don't fly. And once a building is ordered demolished, it WILL get demolished.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: As was posted earlier, those fines are nothing for shiatbags like this.

Reminds me of the Twitter thread about the dude working as a liaison for this 150% out of touch 1% Brit that was SHOCKED! that Brexit ended up forcing them to pay fines/higher taxes/eta for their 3rd(5th?) mansion in France.

They even went full Karen by trying to bargin with the local Mayor because he could TOTALLY fix there problem resulting from Brexit.

Always wonder whose worse. American 1% or Brit 1%. My $2 is both should be publicly flogged and abandoned in the desert with no water.


As a member of America's (but not my city's) 1% who drives a 20 year old Honda, I think you're probably looking to compare the 0.1% of each country.

Even then, most rich people are pretty chill.  The douche bags with cash are pretty farking special, though. fark.
 
