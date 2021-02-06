 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Pennsylvania men busted for hunting squirrels while high. Why do they hate our mascot so much?   (pehalnews.in) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The squirrels were high?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Williamsport men admitted to smoking earlier than hunting on Sept. 17, after they had been stopped by Warden Geril Schoonmaker in State Game Lands 252, Lycoming County.

They sound like the sort of highly stable geniuses that make walking in the PA game lands positively hazardous.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The squirrel is high but he's holding on he's going to fall victim to your gun
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: The squirrels were high?
[Fark user image 850x969]


Side note: It's weird when I see a cartoon going around that has been altered from the original for no apparent reason. Whoever added the word "again" didn't really make it any more funny.

Here's the original.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I'm not saying you altered it, Highlander. I just find these things odd...

/ yes, when you look up "pedantic" in the dictionary, you'll find my photo
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: HighlanderRPI: The squirrels were high?
[Fark user image 850x969]

Side note: It's weird when I see a cartoon going around that has been altered from the original for no apparent reason. Whoever added the word "again" didn't really make it any more funny.


I dunno, not mine, but maybe some consider Habitual marijuana use is funnier, as implied by the added word "again" ?

Reference: the movie Half Baked with Dave Chapelle

Fun fact: Harland Williams (Kenny from Half Baked) created a kids show on Disney called Puppy Dog Pals and is one of the primary voice actors -  anytime my daughter watches it, all I can think is Kenny got out of jail, gave up the weed and now lives with two dogs a cat and a goldfish.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Reference: the movie Half Baked with Dave Chapelle


And here's where I turn in my stoner card by admitting... I've never seen Half Baked
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunting while drink a fifth or a case of Natty Ice is still AOK, right?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf is with the article? It reads like an Amazon review.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: / yes, when you look up "pedantic" in the dictionary, you'll find my photo


And yet the pedantics did not extend to (FTA): "beneath the affect of marijuana." or "admitted to smoking earlier than hunting", or even, "after they bought caught stalking squirrels " let alone, "exit the woods with lengthy weapons" or "Smelling one thing humorous".

Methinks thou dost not pedant ENOUGH.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should hunt them while drunk:

Drunk Squirrel
Youtube 4ikH9ZRcF2Q
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UngaBeat: Winterlight: / yes, when you look up "pedantic" in the dictionary, you'll find my photo

And yet the pedantics did not extend to (FTA): "beneath the affect of marijuana." or "admitted to smoking earlier than hunting", or even, "after they bought caught stalking squirrels " let alone, "exit the woods with lengthy weapons" or "Smelling one thing humorous".

Methinks thou dost not pedant ENOUGH.


What's you thought I read TFA? Ha! This is Fark... we don't read no stinking articles!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article made my brain hurt.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: That article made my brain hurt.


You did the needful. That's what counts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
my moustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was "written" by a bot that replaces common words with synonyms to get around copyright. A human-written version of this article exists somewhere, but this ain't it.

Litz, 32, and Poust, 34, have each been charged with one ungraded misdemeanor rely of hunt/fur take beneath affect of a managed substance,

"Rely" should be "count" but the bot used the wrong definition of count (count on me vs. one count of a criminal charge). Same with "beneath," which should be "under" (under the influence, not beneath the influence).

Also note the use of "within" instead of "in" and "humorous" instead of "funny," etc.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

my moustache: That article was "written" by a bot that replaces common words with synonyms to get around copyright.


Can we get one of those for the POL Tab?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wtf is with the article? It reads like an Amazon review.


It reads like newspapers are hiring people to work remotely from Mumbai.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait...
You guys have been hunting sober?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/central PA represent !
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you're going to hunt the Fark mascot, you SHOULD be high.

Shows respect.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Wait...
You guys have been hunting sober?

[Fark user image 425x292]

/central PA represent !


Sober?  Don't be silly, you're meant to hunt drunk like god intended!

/if it's got to be one or the other, I'll take the stoners
//much rather it be neither
///but this is hunters we're talking about
 
onestr8
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wtf is with the article? It reads like an Amazon review.


Author got high than writing.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Winterlight: HighlanderRPI: Reference: the movie Half Baked with Dave Chapelle

And here's where I turn in my stoner card by admitting... I've never seen Half Baked


What??!??!!??!

The 'fark you fark you fark you ...you're cool' scene is worth the Prime rental fee.

Also as someone who has eaten all kinds of game, squirrel ranks below bear but on par with rabbit. Now gotta go thaw out some venison liver.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

