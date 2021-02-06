 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL, GFY.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article's premise, "the way things get written down" promotes racism...

Yeah. You can build sexism and ownership right into grammer. Usage absolutely can perpetuate racism or class. And you can hide startling things in acronyms that persist beyond their normal acceptable use in language... NAACP actually comes to mind.

Chomsky had some relevant things to say about this. As did Orwell.

Trying to refashion a principle aspect of a culture by consciously modding a language's grammer -acronyms in this case, is playing with fire. English speakers use a lot of acronyms, everywhere.

Acronyms for an English speaker are a far more neutral use than say... Gender is for nouns and adjectives (anybody wanna deep dive into the latinx issue?) for native speakers of romance languages. Can they be used to hide prejudice? Sure. Is it necessarily built in labeling? No. Not even.

The author is falling out of generally benign politically correctness and rushing into Newspeak advocacy.

Someday I hope and pray The Culture comes and adopts us and we learn Marain, a "perfect" AI generated synthetic language, and the concepts of gender, ownership, want, need, scarcity, class or race largely become irrelevant outside history books and fiction. But that's my kink. That and naked SCUBA.

Tl;dr EABOD, TLA are GOAT
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, yeah, I think they have a point about minimizing acronym use for the educational sake of non-English speakers... But otherwise, c'mon man. Saying that acronyms are white supremacy is the kind of misguided liberal shiat that right-wingers mane War on Christmas type stories about, and it's the same energy as this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: I mean, yeah, I think they have a point about minimizing acronym use for the educational sake of non-English speakers... But otherwise, c'mon man. Saying that acronyms are white supremacy is the kind of misguided liberal shiat that right-wingers mane War on Christmas type stories about, and it's the same energy as this.
[Fark user image 425x522]


That's another white person trying to establish their wokeness for being the first to notice something is racist, regardless of whether or not it actually is. 

/Just wait until she finds out use of English outside of England is racist and she's racist just by saying anything. One may only say something legitimate if one does so in one of the native languages of those who occupied the particular plot of land from which you are speaking.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: MattytheMouse: I mean, yeah, I think they have a point about minimizing acronym use for the educational sake of non-English speakers... But otherwise, c'mon man. Saying that acronyms are white supremacy is the kind of misguided liberal shiat that right-wingers mane War on Christmas type stories about, and it's the same energy as this.
[Fark user image 425x522]

That's another white person trying to establish their wokeness for being the first to notice something is racist, regardless of whether or not it actually is. 

/Just wait until she finds out use of English outside of England is racist and she's racist just by saying anything. One may only say something legitimate if one does so in one of the native languages of those who occupied the particular plot of land from which you are speaking.


You know you're like, the bad kind of woke when even I'm like "c'mon dude... let's just stick to tearing down confederate statues and pushing for democratic socialism, and we'll get to abolishing contractions later."
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work." So they got rid of the acronym "VAPA," which is short for visual and performing arts.

"From now on, they'll simply be called SFUSD Arts Department."

I think I see some sort of self-contradictory issue here...
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SMH
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: I mean, yeah, I think they have a point about minimizing acronym use for the educational sake of non-English speakers... But otherwise, c'mon man. Saying that acronyms are white supremacy is the kind of misguided liberal shiat that right-wingers mane War on Christmas type stories about, and it's the same energy as this.
[Fark user image image 425x522]


CSPAN = Acronym = white hegemony

See?

We need to clean up our language, and political correctness, originally at least was a step in the right direction. It was a guideline to de-weaponize the usage of language against minorites.

Then the conservatives spewed their vomitous hate and de-legitimized the concept, while handing in their dog whistles for bullhorns. Every accusation with those assholes. Every one.

This article is simply reactionary. This isn't the hill we want to die on.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So are we ever going to talk about how Slavery is a slur against the Slavic peoples? I see that as a more idiotic conversation to have. Thats what we are shooting for, right?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: You know you're like, the bad kind of woke when even I'm like "c'mon dude... let's just stick to tearing down confederate statues and pushing for democratic socialism, and we'll get to abolishing contractions later."


It's even worse, since the etymology of the word is uncertain and may have actually been Caribbean in origin so her calling it Confederate may well be racist af.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: So are we ever going to talk about how Slavery is a slur against the Slavic peoples? I see that as a more idiotic conversation to have. Thats what we are shooting for, right?


I haven't shot at any Slavs.

Wait. Is the a sex metaphor?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tldr
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: cman: So are we ever going to talk about how Slavery is a slur against the Slavic peoples? I see that as a more idiotic conversation to have. Thats what we are shooting for, right?

I haven't shot at any Slavs.

Wait. Is the a sex metaphor?


Only if it is someone's safe word.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD

Should have stopped right there!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD makes another disputable decision
"It is a very simple step we can take to just be referred to as the SFUSD Arts Department for families to better understand who we are," explained Sam Bass, Director of the SFUSD Arts Department.


Hmm... I see...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG LOL WTF BBQ XYZ PDQ

/I therefore must be a nazi
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Language is exclusionary, period (which is derogatory toward women).
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: The article's premise, "the way things get written down" promotes racism...

Yeah. You can build sexism and ownership right into grammer. Usage absolutely can perpetuate racism or class. And you can hide startling things in acronyms that persist beyond their normal acceptable use in language... NAACP actually comes to mind.

Chomsky had some relevant things to say about this. As did Orwell.

Trying to refashion a principle aspect of a culture by consciously modding a language's grammer -acronyms in this case, is playing with fire. English speakers use a lot of acronyms, everywhere.

Acronyms for an English speaker are a far more neutral use than say... Gender is for nouns and adjectives (anybody wanna deep dive into the latinx issue?) for native speakers of romance languages. Can they be used to hide prejudice? Sure. Is it necessarily built in labeling? No. Not even.

The author is falling out of generally benign politically correctness and rushing into Newspeak advocacy.

Someday I hope and pray The Culture comes and adopts us and we learn Marain, a "perfect" AI generated synthetic language, and the concepts of gender, ownership, want, need, scarcity, class or race largely become irrelevant outside history books and fiction. But that's my kink. That and naked SCUBA.

Tl;dr EABOD, TLA are GOAT


Not arguing with anything you say here, but I do wish that Fark had a filter that turned "politically correct" into "respectful" and "political correctness" into "respectfulness". It would be interesting to see that subtle shift result from the substitution of a simple synonym.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just dumb. That would mean that IT people are white supremacists. The entirety of the IT industry is built on acronyms.

Though it would explain the "Master / Slave" thing.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: tldr


tl;dr

Use proper punctuation.

FFS.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STFUAGBTW
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the world you asked for...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so ashamed of being from SF.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they just prove all the people that told me that the NAACP is racist correct? The ACLU?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And vowels are part of the hard right anti-LGBTQ agenda.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbreviations, acronyms, are used to use less time to convey information.
That is a fact.
They are used to speed things up in a literate society.

Before you insinuate that equivocates illiteracy with race, just listen to this guy.


"We definitely need to have a robust conversation about what we need to do but not a rushed conversation," said Mayor Breed.

So jump on Mr missing the point entirely.
And I hate acronyms, too, so STFU and GTFO with the hate
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many white supremacists ITT.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Initialisms are not acronyms!

/runs away
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLT KFC BBQ PPJ
now I'm hungry.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-eng.dhakatribune.comView Full Size
 
Hopjes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: The article's premise, "the way things get written down" promotes racism...

Yeah. You can build sexism and ownership right into grammer. Usage absolutely can perpetuate racism or class. And you can hide startling things in acronyms that persist beyond their normal acceptable use in language... NAACP actually comes to mind.

Chomsky had some relevant things to say about this. As did Orwell.

Trying to refashion a principle aspect of a culture by consciously modding a language's grammer -acronyms in this case, is playing with fire. English speakers use a lot of acronyms, everywhere.

Acronyms for an English speaker are a far more neutral use than say... Gender is for nouns and adjectives (anybody wanna deep dive into the latinx issue?) for native speakers of romance languages. Can they be used to hide prejudice? Sure. Is it necessarily built in labeling? No. Not even.

The author is falling out of generally benign politically correctness and rushing into Newspeak advocacy.

Someday I hope and pray The Culture comes and adopts us and we learn Marain, a "perfect" AI generated synthetic language, and the concepts of gender, ownership, want, need, scarcity, class or race largely become irrelevant outside history books and fiction. But that's my kink. That and naked SCUBA.

Tl;dr EABOD, TLA are GOAT


Funny. In a desperate attempt to find something worthwhile to read I have embaarked on a mission to re-read all the Culture novels. Currently half way through Consider Phlebas.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I looked online for acronyms and abbreviations used outside of white countries, and found common acronyms in Nigeria, Russia, and Brazil, so acronyms on their own are not a white thing.  But I can understand how people who do not speak English as their first language could be thrown off by the American obsession with TLAs.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: That's just dumb. That would mean that IT people are white supremacists. The entirety of the IT industry is built on acronyms.

Though it would explain the "Master / Slave" thing.


Pick any subject. Any. Once you delve into the subject matter you'll find abbreviations for damn near everything, and acronyms are simply one form of abbreviation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, did Pete submit this? Or was it his brother?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: And vowels are part of the hard right anti-LGBTQ agenda.


A vowel movement?  What's this shiat?!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I mean, yeah, I think they have a point about minimizing acronym use for the educational sake of non-English speakers... But otherwise, c'mon man. Saying that acronyms are white supremacy is the kind of misguided liberal shiat that right-wingers mane War on Christmas type stories about, and it's the same energy as this.
[Fark user image image 425x522]


1. This. It's been a longtime tactic of Fox News to focus on the single most bonkers thing any left-winger anywhere is calling for and acting like it's the mainstream position of the entire Left, usually with some "What's next? (Even more ridiculous thing)?" rider attached.

2. One day someone will introduce that woman at the bottom to the concept of the Guilt by Association fallacy and it will send her for a spin. Then they'll show her how much Nazis and the like have used it and her head will farking explode.

/Also, "ya'll" predates the Confederacy by quite a bit.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD makes another disputable decision
"It is a very simple step we can take to just be referred to as the SFUSD Arts Department for families to better understand who we are," explained Sam Bass, Director of the SFUSD Arts Department.


Hmm... I see...



Also, Shut the fark UP San Diego

and

Fuck You Baltimore
Youtube SBs455jwb8w



/ just because
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: That's just dumb. That would mean that IT people are white supremacists. The entirety of the IT industry is built on acronyms.

Though it would explain the "Master / Slave" thing.


Oh that's nothing, you should see military culture.

Oh, and then there's military IT people!
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OKKK
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work in Mountain View. I distinctly remember a presentation that was so full of alphabet soup jargon (and this was years before Google renamed themselves Alphabet for tax purposes). I also remember that it was b/c they were increasing production at an overseas plant. It dawned on me that the reason they convert everything to acronyms was they were going to move as much as they could to places that don't speak English. If you don't speak English, you probably still know what an ATM does, or when you get invited to a BBQ.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay so even if I accept that academic thesis as gospel - You replaced the offending acronym with, SFUSD Arts. which BTW, and if you hadn't noticed STARTS WITH AN ACRONYM.

This must be the sleepwalking version of being "woke."
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentlemen, our MP saw the PM this AM and the PM wants more LSD from the PIB by tomorrow AM or PM at the latest. I told the PM's PPS that AM was NBG so tomorrow PM it is for the PM it is.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: That's just dumb. That would mean that IT people are white supremacists. The entirety of the IT industry is built on acronyms.

Though it would explain the "Master / Slave" thing.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This whole game of collecting social points by being the first person to point out some obscure facet as racist perpetuates the concept of stereotype threat and further demises any progress that may have been made in the fight for equity.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I_Am_Weasel: That's just dumb. That would mean that IT people are white supremacists. The entirety of the IT industry is built on acronyms.

Though it would explain the "Master / Slave" thing.

Oh that's nothing, you should see military culture.

Oh, and then there's military IT people!


"Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the VP is such a VIP, shouldn't we keep the PC on the QT? 'Cause if it leaks to the VC he could end up MIA, and then we'd all be put on KP. "
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lol this kind of shiat is EXACTLY how you keep the Trumpers in America going strong.
ANYTHING can/could be labeled White Supremacy is automatically labeled as such without an actual intellectual conversion happening first.
So no other culture on earth uses acronyms???? Only English Speaking Whitie???
Well SFUSD is just as bad as VAPA since NO ONE knows what either means if you're not from the area.
How about we just outlaw anything that's English language.??
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: . If you don't speak English, you probably still know what an ATM does

is, or when you get invited to a BBQ.

 To eat before the orgy or after? That is the true International question.
 
