(Reuters)   95 year old shoots and kills caretaker at assisted living facility. "What are they going to do? Give me life?"
27
•       •       •

Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I know what you're thinking. 'Did he fire six shots, or stop the picnic apes?' Well to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I kind of want hen fap. But being that Santa must be bathed, I demand a cure for pancakes. Well do ya, punk?"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At that age, life extension could be a punishment.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

crustysandman: I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.


So you support mentally deranged people murdering?

The fact is that no-one has been able to substantiate the claims and at that age it's more than likely that he is suffering from memory loss.

This is the problem though, you support him based on what he imagined to be true, and he took away someone's life based purely on his own imagination. Have you ever stopped to consider that he might have come to the wrong conclusion? That his money wasn't being stolen? Perhaps it was and it was someone else? Perhaps he lost/spent it and forgot due to memory loss?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: crustysandman: I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.

So you support mentally deranged people murdering?

The fact is that no-one has been able to substantiate the claims and at that age it's more than likely that he is suffering from memory loss.

This is the problem though, you support him based on what he imagined to be true, and he took away someone's life based purely on his own imagination. Have you ever stopped to consider that he might have come to the wrong conclusion? That his money wasn't being stolen? Perhaps it was and it was someone else? Perhaps he lost/spent it and forgot due to memory loss?


This exactly.

My grandmother thought family members were stealing from her.  Turns out she was hiding her stuff in the only place that she could reach easily, the trash can. Then she forgot that's what she did with it and it was thrown out.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does a mentally unwell 95 year old have access to a gun? Oh right, 'Murica.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: crustysandman: I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.

So you support mentally deranged people murdering?

The fact is that no-one has been able to substantiate the claims and at that age it's more than likely that he is suffering from memory loss.

This is the problem though, you support him based on what he imagined to be true, and he took away someone's life based purely on his own imagination. Have you ever stopped to consider that he might have come to the wrong conclusion? That his money wasn't being stolen? Perhaps it was and it was someone else? Perhaps he lost/spent it and forgot due to memory loss?


You're in the wrong place if you thought that was serious.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: then shot the maintenance chief in the head with a .45-caliber pistol.


Somebody's gotta clean that mess up, and it's a probably lot. That's all I'm saying.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
95 and life, you got it
95 and life, you know
Your crime is time and it's
95 and life to go
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$200?

Fark.

That's when you know the guy was imagining the whole thing, when they start giving $ amounts which might have resonated a century ago.

I once had an old man offer me a job. It was helping run a motel he thought he owned. He'd give me $75 a month and a room for being the maintenance man. He was gonna charge a whole $25 a week for rooms.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: FTA: then shot the maintenance chief in the head with a .45-caliber pistol.


Somebody's gotta clean that mess up, and it's a probably lot. That's all I'm saying.


Make the old guy do it.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: Somebody's gotta clean that mess up, and it's a probably lot. That's all I'm saying.


A "please" would be nice.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom was in assisted living, a rather upscale and pricey assisted living.  She swore that someone was drinking her wine.  We chalked it up to her being old and losing her memory.  We took her out for dinner one day.  I happened to notice how much wine she had.  When we got back, there was substantially less.  I emailed the director apologetically but stated the facts.  The director went back through the tapes of mom's hallway and lo and behold, I got an email that the situation had been taken care of and wouldn't happen again.  So yeah, shiat happens at these places.

/RIP mom
//Couldn't visit you while you were in hospice
///fark covid
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: My mom was in assisted living, a rather upscale and pricey assisted living.  She swore that someone was drinking her wine.  We chalked it up to her being old and losing her memory.  We took her out for dinner one day.  I happened to notice how much wine she had.  When we got back, there was substantially less.  I emailed the director apologetically but stated the facts.  The director went back through the tapes of mom's hallway and lo and behold, I got an email that the situation had been taken care of and wouldn't happen again.  So yeah, shiat happens at these places.

/RIP mom
//Couldn't visit you while you were in hospice
///fark covid


No doubt.

But I notice your mom told people. She didn't shoot one. She had the right idea at least.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could make him spend the rest of his remaining days with Lou Dobbs, he's free now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I_Am_Weasel: They could make him spend the rest of his remaining days with Lou Dobbs, he's free now.


Give him the gun back.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't allow dementia patients to have guns.

Rule #1
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont care if he's 95, just like the Nazi guards he must stand trial.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Dont care if he's 95, just like the 95 year old Nazi guards he must stand trial.


Fixt for clarification
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Xai: crustysandman: I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.

So you support mentally deranged people murdering?

The fact is that no-one has been able to substantiate the claims and at that age it's more than likely that he is suffering from memory loss.

This is the problem though, you support him based on what he imagined to be true, and he took away someone's life based purely on his own imagination. Have you ever stopped to consider that he might have come to the wrong conclusion? That his money wasn't being stolen? Perhaps it was and it was someone else? Perhaps he lost/spent it and forgot due to memory loss?

You're in the wrong place if you thought that was serious.


I think the fact it's hard to tell illustrates the problem but thanks for clarifying.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend of mine Stan had a father who was a polish immigrant. When he got into his eighties and in the throes of Alzheimer's he would take cash, stuff in it envelopes and mail it to god knows where. They refused to put him into a home until his illness became too much. He never knew how much his dad gave away but it was in the thousands.

I once had a baby sitter who was a demented woman in her late 70s who would come across things she didn't recognize and throw it in the trash, including a pet hermit crab. Needless to say she didn't get many more gigs.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, you sure have to wade through a lot of bodies to find a good reason for gun ownership; this is not one of them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



I didn't think he was that old.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy he shot was named Ricardo Medina Rojas. And another piece of the puzzle falls into place.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I can't say I agree with his actions, but I do understand.


Understand what? Even if it were true stealing $200 should not be a death sentence for anyone. Its not even a felony.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A housekeeper at the facility told investigators Payne particularly disliked Medina-Rojas and another maintenance worker.

100:1 says the other maintenance worker has a name that sounds exactly like Medina-Rojas to the shooter.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Told you he was hard-core.

Okey Payne. What a name.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.