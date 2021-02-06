 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The pandemic finally gets the power ballad it deserves   (youtube.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hilltop Hoods - I'm Good? (Official Lyrics Video)
Youtube Wu0hiX8MMnw
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was really well done...and highlights the usefulness of the bathroom as a recording studio. ;)
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bravo!
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that was actually amazing. Bravo!
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lyrics were spot on.  Kids did real good.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So good
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is that the same family that did Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" a few months back?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Needed more F-bombs.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bloody good show. I guess this pandemic's not all bad.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still think that this is the best coronavirus-inspired song I've heard
BORONA VIRUS
Youtube uKxREpdXTMM
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was way better than I was expecting.
 
