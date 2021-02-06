 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   North Korean despot Kim Jong-un all of a sudden becomes fashion conscience, bans 'non-socialist' hairdos, tight jeans and earrings. Someone has a few issues, perhaps?   (thesun.ie) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a good thing that George Michael won't be traveling there.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm sure that Kim Jong Uncola learned the hard way that if you're wearing tight jeans, it's almost impossible to hide the fact that you have a really small peenor. :P
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Kim doesn't like Goths!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the first time that North Korea has banned non-socialist hairdos, so I'm actually kind of surprised they are doing it again.

As for the tight jeans and earrings...I dunno man. I never had tight jeans, but I did have both of my ears pierced. Why the heck not?

Oh yeah, in North Korea you'll be shot and killed.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socialist hairdo?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a socialist hairdo might look like


gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: It's not the first time that North Korea has banned non-socialist hairdos,


I vaguely remember reading about this before. I'm surprised there are fifteen approved 'dos. I though it was like five before.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fyi, a banned hairdo is called a hairdon't

/the more you know
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just force everyone to shave their heads or be a blond.

Because you know they won't shave their heads.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta remind people who's in charge with arbitrary rules
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet, this one is banned.

Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He developed a fashion conscience after his fashion crimes against humanity.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Fashion Despot" sounds like a high end boutique
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gunsmack: casual disregard: It's not the first time that North Korea has banned non-socialist hairdos,

I vaguely remember reading about this before. I'm surprised there are fifteen approved 'dos. I though it was like five before.


I read about that as well! It's almost as if we are reading the same book together.

I suspect my long hair is not on their list of things to kiss.

In fact I suspect they would shoot me until I am dead.

Vacation source -> North Korea. That's a nono.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Well, it's a good thing that George Michael won't be traveling there.


Not unless they dig him up first...


/runs
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The_Sponge: Well, it's a good thing that George Michael won't be traveling there.

Not unless they dig him up first...


/runs


What do you mean?

Geralt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Let%2​7​s_trim_our_hair_in_accordance_with_the​_socialist_lifestyle
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know who else makes motherf*ckers cut their hair and shave?

Thats right!

The damned Yankees.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tight jeans are a privilege not a right, and most of the people I see wearing them are abusing it.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is bald socialist or not?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe he got wind of this,

Visiting North Korea | DW Documentary

/ It covers some of this topic and gives you a peek into the window of NK.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunsmack: And yet, this one is banned.

Oddly, there's nothing in The Communist Manifesto about coutries being ruled by a hereditary dictatorship. The closest thing is "a dictatorship of the prolitariate", which is supposed to be the precursor to an actual communist society, and the Kims ain't no proles.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Maybe he got wind of this,

Visiting North Korea | DW Documentary

/ It covers some of this topic and gives you a peek into the window of NK.


There's a section of Herzog's documentary on volcanoes that takes place in NK, and is an interesting look at their society.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's setting fat and too old for fashion. What is he? 30?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If your a$$ while you're walking looks like two rhinos wrestling in a trash bag ...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: Is bald socialist or not?


Baldness is for mugwumps and those with receding hairlines but no hope of a combover. That is why there are a lot of bald black guys:  they own the male pattern baldness
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Complies

dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are red blue jeans ok?

\ RIP John Kilzer
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Evil Mackerel: Maybe he got wind of this,

Visiting North Korea | DW Documentary

/ It covers some of this topic and gives you a peek into the window of NK.

There's a section of Herzog's documentary on volcanoes that takes place in NK, and is an interesting look at their society.


I'll have to check that out, Thanks
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kim's authorities are cracking down on clothing with foreign lettering

.
That move has some merit:

Sneakytoes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*conscious
 
