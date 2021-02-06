 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Skeery damn wham   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 9:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... The truck seemed in control
Not the trailer.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love the Weeners about it being a sweet drift, do you get bonus points for taking out a cop?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?


Should be easy to elude the highway patrol driving a damaged semi in the snow on the only road within 50 miles.
 
Markus5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Skeery damn wham
Thank you ma'am
 
swankywanky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
musicart.xboxlive.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?


Bonus points if meth or greenies are involved.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: holdmybones: Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?

Should be easy to elude the highway patrol driving a damaged semi in the snow on the only road within 50 miles.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Any blue Chevy pulling a small church I figure that'd be the one."
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love the resigned tone in the officer's voice when he calls it in.

Clearly this isn't his first time being hit.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the the truck driver saw the flashing lights of the patrol car and hit the brakes in an attempt to slow down...the cab slowed successfully, the trailer did not.

So you see, it was all the cop's fault. /s
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The truck continued on because it was smuggling Dominion voting machines into Canada.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: holdmybones: Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?

Should be easy to elude the highway patrol driving a damaged semi in the snow on the only road within 50 miles.


know how I know you've never been to Clark County, ID? That might well have been the only ISP vehicle within 50 miles, and it's not like it was available to give chase
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Salmon: I love the Weeners about it being a sweet drift, do you get bonus points for taking out a cop?


Double bonus at a minimum. Plus a star!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He is the Juggernaut, bish
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Remnants of Santa: holdmybones: Continued driving. After side swiping a state highway patrol car while jackknifing.

How many points is that?

Should be easy to elude the highway patrol driving a damaged semi in the snow on the only road within 50 miles.

know how I know you've never been to Clark County, ID? That might well have been the only ISP vehicle within 50 miles, and it's not like it was available to give chase


I assumed the officer would call in the other members of his militia group to give chase.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That driver shouldn't be allowed to drive anything, even a golf cart, for the rest of his life. He had no idea if he killed multiple people in the back of that car, yet drove away. The trailer jackknifing is an accident, the rest of his actions were not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: That driver shouldn't be allowed to drive anything, even a golf cart, for the rest of his life. He had no idea if he killed multiple people in the back of that car, yet drove away. The trailer jackknifing is an accident, the rest of his actions were not.



This. Leaving the scene with NO IDEA if there is an injured cop laying there dying is pretty damn low.

Throw the book and the trucker for sure.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Salmon: I love the Weeners about it being a sweet drift, do you get bonus points for taking out a cop?

Double bonus at a minimum. Plus a star!


I do love the weeners.

/farking filters make the world go around, the world go around, the world go around.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size

Soon
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.