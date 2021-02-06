 Skip to content
(WJHL Tri-Cities)   Show your special gal just how much she means to you by scattering, smothering, and covering her with love this Valentine's Day   (wjhl.com) divider line
24
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Castle too, subby.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be opposed to this.

/My husband says I have low standards.
//May be why I married him.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd forgotten how VD was a day that tended to pack restaurants. And, restaurants are open in many if not most areas now.

So, I wonder how big the COVID numbers are going to spike towards the end of the month.

I think the official death count for Thursday was about 5K.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are also assault rifle sales for those into Chicago history and flash mobs.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clam with onion sauce sounds good.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you have to smother them first.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: I'd forgotten how VD was a day that tended to pack restaurants. And, restaurants are open in many if not most areas now.

So, I wonder how big the COVID numbers are going to spike towards the end of the month.

I think the official death count for Thursday was about 5K.


Shiat, and we're finally having a real decline from the Christmas spike.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chew, chew, chews you!
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azn_firebug: I wouldn't be opposed to this.

/My husband says I have low standards.
//May be why I married him.


Coralyn?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Having a toddler, our alone time (wife and I) has shifted to breakfast outings.
My guess is my wife would be, shall we say, displeased, if I should suggest such an outing.

/kid is finally of age where we can hand over to eldest daughter and go for dinner. Sometime soon, maybe. I know a few out of the way joints.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So we've established the happy ending that is dessert, but what about dinner?
 
Pextor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't Bloodhound Gang mention this in a song once?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing says "i love you " better that pork chops and grits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Miles Davis - My very funny Valentine SHREDS
Youtube j5ZsKqAUA2Q
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've said this here before, but the very first thing I'm doing once I'm vaccinated or it's otherwise safe to do so is going to goddamn Waffle House and ordering half the menu to dine in and half the menu to go.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This Valentine's Day I will show my love.....by avoiding my loved one. Because the threat of this virus is too large.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was going to sat that the headline was really gross until I realized that the smothering would involve syrup or gravy.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Nothing says "i love you " better that pork chops and grits.
[Fark user image 300x300]


This has always been my go-to Awful Waffle breakfast:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But it's not I've eaten there about 5,000 times in my life. No, not at all.

/ I have
// Surprisingly not fat
/// for the apple pie served hot with a slice of cheese over it
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Open 24/7 365 because management understands you got nowhere else to go on holidays.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Evil Mackerel: Nothing says "i love you " better that pork chops and grits.
[Fark user image 300x300]

This has always been my go-to Awful Waffle breakfast:

[Fark user image 850x637]

But it's not I've eaten there about 5,000 times in my life. No, not at all.

/ I have
// Surprisingly not fat
/// for the apple pie served hot with a slice of cheese over it


get some onions in those potatoes
 
TheFoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Nothing says "i love you " better that pork chops and grits.


[Fark user image image 300x300]


Pork chops for breakfast?  Whar country fried steak whar?!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I've said this here before, but the very first thing I'm doing once I'm vaccinated or it's otherwise safe to do so is going to goddamn Waffle House and ordering half the menu to dine in and half the menu to go.


User name does not check out... :p
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Evil Mackerel: Nothing says "i love you " better that pork chops and grits.
[Fark user image 300x300]

This has always been my go-to Awful Waffle breakfast:

[Fark user image 850x637]

But it's not I've eaten there about 5,000 times in my life. No, not at all.

/ I have
// Surprisingly not fat
/// for the apple pie served hot with a slice of cheese over it


First off, you've got cheese on both the eggs and the hashbrowns. And you're having raisin bread toast with eggs. These are wrong things to do. You better straighten up and fly right. And then you put cheese on your Apple pie?You heathen.
 
