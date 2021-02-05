 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   There is having a bad hair day...and then there is "having 150 'Bunchems' snarled in your hair" bad hair day   (boingboing.net) divider line
12
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 8:30 AM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The look like toy corona viruses and apparently behave like them too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not as bad as having a bad fur day.
cdn.gamer-network.netView Full Size
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm also bisexual, but only if both chicks are hot.

/Ducks
 
baorao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

consider it the cost of a life lesson kid.
 
listernine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is Dan Akroyd selling these?
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Orallo: I'm also bisexual, but only if both chicks are hot.

/Ducks


um... wrong thread?
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So it's a toy version of this?...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brilliant.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Orallo: I'm also bisexual, but only if both chicks are hot.

/Ducks


um... have a seat over there?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
JRoo:

So it's a toy version of this?...
[Fark user image 398x531]
Brilliant.

Errant burs, sir.
 
gyorg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These tires are dumb as hell. My wife bought some thinking she's resell them and, on a whim, let our young daughters open then.

They commercially ended up in one of their hair. Luckily, with conditioner and some patience they do come out, but they are not a banned toy and, frankly, I just need to throw them away.

They're a completely idiotic building toy. We have a rule now that we only accept legos, duplos, and quadros for building. It's too much trouble to keep track of the rest of the building toys, even if they are good ones. Bad building toys like these should never have existed.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this stage?
I'd suggest just go with it, add some more in the few places where there are none, and make it the modern Rasta dreads look.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gyorg: These tires are dumb as hell. My wife bought some thinking she's resell them and, on a whim, let our young daughters open then.

They commercially ended up in one of their hair. Luckily, with conditioner and some patience they do come out, but they are not a banned toy and, frankly, I just need to throw them away.

They're a completely idiotic building toy. We have a rule now that we only accept legos, duplos, and quadros for building. It's too much trouble to keep track of the rest of the building toys, even if they are good ones. Bad building toys like these should never have existed.


Wete they steel-belted?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

