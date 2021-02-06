 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Miss Britain comes out as bi-sexu-aaand you're gone. So, is it going to be a mild spring? I'm quite partial to long walks on spring afternoons as it's the perfect time for some quality perambulation. (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, The Sun, Great Britain Jen Atkin, News of the World, Newspaper, United Kingdom, The Times, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

894 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 8:15 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally understand the expression "English hot".
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beauty contest participants tend to have something of a generic look to them, and she does as well.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Prove it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's Miss Great Britain 2020/21?

Here are some Miss Greater Britain that they use them to stand directly behind the guys at Top Gear presentations.

static2.hotcarsimages.comView Full Size
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I finally understand the expression "English hot".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(checks pics)

....Hmmm.  Well, I wouldn't kick her out of the rack for eating crackers.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's cool if she is, but this is the 2020's and clout chasing is rampant.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not clicking that shiat, can someone who's given their cookies do the honours?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's Miss Great Britain 2020/21?

Here are some Miss Greater Britain that they use them to stand directly behind the guys at Top Gear presentations.

[static2.hotcarsimages.com image 740x426]


How the heck did the bald one behind the girl in the green dress manage to win?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh
 
thepeterd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Harry Freakstorm: That's Miss Great Britain 2020/21?

Here are some Miss Greater Britain that they use them to stand directly behind the guys at Top Gear presentations.

[static2.hotcarsimages.com image 740x426]

How the heck did the bald one behind the girl in the green dress manage to win?


A face-lift and the title of Miss Great Britain 2020/2021.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Not clicking that shiat, can someone who's given their cookies do the honours?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Not clicking that shiat, can someone who's given their cookies do the honours?


Iranian president looking somewhat interested
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Miss Great Britain star comes out as bisexual & says she liked women while watching female wrestlers as a child

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, not only is she Miss Britain and bisexual, she is also disabled. That one same leg seems permanently pushed forward. Wash she born that way or did something happen? Good on the judges for looking embracing acceptance of disabilities.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beyond  the "oh oogga booga" of the usual Farker response, it's a actually a pretty cool story. She lost a lot of weight, worked hard of developing her confidence and self-image, and has become comfortable with her sexuality.  Good for her.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Not clicking that shiat, can someone who's given their cookies do the honours?


She would fit right in in north Dallas driving her SUV to yoga/pilates/camp gladiator after dropping her crotchlings off at school. Dime a dozen up there with this painted on look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I finally understand the expression "English hot".


I say old chums, who farted?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: sephjnr: Not clicking that shiat, can someone who's given their cookies do the honours?

She would fit right in in north Dallas driving her SUV to yoga/pilates/camp gladiator after dropping her crotchlings off at school. Dime a dozen up there with this painted on look.

[Fark user image 425x625]


Same thought, I don't even know if she would stand out in a crowd around here. Absolutely attractive but not beauty pageant hot for the US.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Man On A Mission: Beyond  the "oh oogga booga" of the usual Farker response, it's a actually a pretty cool story. She lost a lot of weight, worked hard of developing her confidence and self-image, and has become comfortable with her sexuality.  Good for her.


There's no need to "be comfortable with your sexuality" when you're an attractive woman, you'll be accepted for pretty much everything.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.