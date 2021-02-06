 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The polar vortex is back   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Cool, New York City, cold snap, Bitter cold, Parts ofMinnesota, cold polar vortex, lowest temperatures of the season, National Weather Service, Temperature  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I do wish people would get this right. It's the polar vortex failing that lets the arctic air come south.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This^

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: This^

[Fark user image 425x306]


Thank you.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since this an article from the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post,
I misread headline as "The Polar Vortex is Black"

Did I mention, Fark the NY POSt ?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cold temps during Winter? Get the fark out of here.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
(lobby door is getting stuck open)  Yeah.. noticed..
 
