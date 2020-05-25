 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Towns overrun with infestation of 'hundreds of thousands' of mice running riot causing untold damage. Of course this is Australia   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
12
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You call them rats, I call them free steaks.
 
Frowzy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, before you start down this path just remember that Australian winters aren't cold enough to kill off the gorillas.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You call them rats, I call them free steaks.


Budget Buffalo wings  for the Super Bowl
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could be worse, could be raining.....
Billions of bedbugs.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Australia doesn't have cats?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Burn it all down! oWo
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This happens like every 7 years? I remember seeing this on one of those used to be science channels .
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Australia doesn't have cats?


Dingoes ate them all.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Every 10 years
MOUSE MADNESS! - biggest mice swarms ever seen,
Youtube zWVw-j8eYSk
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See what happens when you kill all the feral cats?!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As this is Australia I assume these are venomous mice with six inch fangs and claws that can disembowel a human with a single swipe.
 
ktybear
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MIRV888: Australia doesn't have cats?


yes, we do and they are mean motherfarkers


media.apnarm.net.auView Full Size


abc.net.auView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.