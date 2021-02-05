 Skip to content
 
Caption this ... spread?
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Original:
clintonwalker.com.auView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
That night, everything was a dildo...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Come closer, I've woven my gray pubes into a shag blanket to keep us warm.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
January 12, 1979.  Peak 1970s achieved. The next morning, Lars the Siamese cat was found under a broken plexiglass fern stand with a cocaine straw in his nose, the Lou Rawls 8-track still playing softly, and the smell of marijuana and cheap flea market incense permeating the shag rug. The party was over.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The next morning a sudden release of methane along with an unfortunate lighting of the Ultra-Bong caused multiple alarms and a lot of hunky firemen to surround the recent widow to her delight.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unable to tell where the bearskin ended and Bob began, Joan resigned herself to another night of stroking her pussy by the glow of the fondue pot.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what kind of bread that is, but it's definitely Jewish.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feast inspection.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: Waiter, there's a hair in my food.


Barber there's food in my hair.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't care, had sex.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
-The Aristocrats.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse forum.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He once ate a four course meal under a bear skin blanket right after making sweet love to the stewardess he met on the flight back from Barcelona. He's the most interesting man in the world.

/Now with voting
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hi! Put your keys in the bowl by the door.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like spreads, so I put a food spread on your bed spread.
 
