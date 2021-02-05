 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Where does one purchase a switchblade lamp post?   (wsaz.com) divider line
    Weird, Violence, malicious assault, domestic battery, Crime, Battery  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
West Virginia... duh.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Best. Garden design. EVER.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The victim told investigators she was punched, held against her will and stabbed with the lamppost. Officers say the woman's injuries were consistent with her statement."

What do you think, Lou, does that look like a lamppost puncture to you?

Oh, yeah, it's a classic. Unmistakable really once you've seen a few.
 
