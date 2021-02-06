 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   While we can't make stupidity painful, we can make it much more expensive   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    Transportation Security Administration, Airport security, CNN  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We'll take what we can get.  Well done.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least SOMETHING seems to be illegal.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no tar-and-feathering but it'll do.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can't wait for a Trump-approved constitutional law expert to arrive to tell us we have the right to travel freely and that means not having to adhere to a private business' terms of use policies OR local, state and/or federal laws, because reasons and such as.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People here are the worst.

"Please wear a mask to protect your own health and the health of others around you."

"F*CK YOU!!!"
 
log_jammin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
people keep giving away our freedoms. this is just a slippery slope to other things they will end up forcing us to wear as a way to control us.

next thing you know you'll be required to wear pants when you leave your home. or force you to wear a shirt and shoes in order to receive service. truely a nightmare world.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

log_jammin: people keep giving away our freedoms. this is just a slippery slope to other things they will end up forcing us to wear as a way to control us.

next thing you know you'll be required to wear pants when you leave your home. or force you to wear a shirt and shoes in order to receive service. truely a nightmare world.


This is Fark. Most of us have long been resentful about the pants thing.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aagrajag: log_jammin: people keep giving away our freedoms. this is just a slippery slope to other things they will end up forcing us to wear as a way to control us.

next thing you know you'll be required to wear pants when you leave your home. or force you to wear a shirt and shoes in order to receive service. truely a nightmare world.

This is Fark. Most of us have long been resentful about the pants thing.


DAMN THE PANTS!!!
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Five or more violations put Em on a no fly list.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I propose a swift kick to the balls/pussy for extra punishment.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Discordulator: aagrajag: log_jammin: people keep giving away our freedoms. this is just a slippery slope to other things they will end up forcing us to wear as a way to control us.

next thing you know you'll be required to wear pants when you leave your home. or force you to wear a shirt and shoes in order to receive service. truely a nightmare world.

This is Fark. Most of us have long been resentful about the pants thing.

DAMN THE PANTS!!!


Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Astorix: Five One or more violations put Em on a no fly list.


ftfy
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sithon: I propose a swift kick to the balls/pussyKHITBASH for extra punishment.


FTFY
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

log_jammin: people keep giving away our freedoms. this is just a slippery slope to other things they will end up forcing us to wear as a way to control us.

next thing you know you'll be required to wear pants when you leave your home. or force you to wear a shirt and shoes in order to receive service. truely a nightmare world.


Pants are ALWAYS optional.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gotta be honest, this is nearly a non-existent problem.

I flew yesterday.  Everyone I saw in both airports and on the plane wore a proper mask the entire time, and wore them right (ie., both mouth and nose were fully covered).  Every. Single. Person.

This has to be such a rare occurrence that it's essentially ignorable.  I mean, if I go to the grocery store, I can guarantee you that I'll see several people wearing their masks wrong, or wearing a bandana, or a knit mask (really?) and on occasion I'll see a person not wearing one at all.

Yet I saw probably several hundred people all following the rules assiduously.  Whereas in "normal" situations a sample size of a few dozen pretty much always shows at least one example of people not following the rules.

Quite frankly, I'm not worried about this.
 
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.