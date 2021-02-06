 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   Ne laisse pas les bons temps rouler   (missoulian.com)
5 hours ago  
Not sad, but rather, SPIFFY.

It's nice to know at least one city seems not to want to murder people.
 
AlgaeRancher
4 hours ago  
Merde
 
dickfreckle
2 hours ago  
 Yo, New Orleanian here. The closures and lack of parades won't stop  people from going to grocery or convenience stores to get loaded on the streets. Mardis Gras is too big a part of our culture to be shut down just because the bars are closed.You may as well tell a bull to not charge a matador.

I'll be out there with my N95 mask.
 
Gordon Bennett
18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Not sad, but rather, SPIFFY.

It's nice to know at least one city seems not to want to murder people.


It's like they suffered some sort of terrible natural disaster in living memory and have learned from it.
 
NINEv2
6 minutes ago  
Hey, Sturgis assholes. Paying attention?
 
IamTomJoad
1 minute ago  

dickfreckle: Yo, New Orleanian here. The closures and lack of parades won't stop  people from going to grocery or convenience stores to get loaded on the streets. Mardis Gras is too big a part of our culture to be shut down just because the bars are closed.You may as well tell a bull to not charge a matador.

I'll be out there with my N95 mask.


Front of the house is now finished.....now the parades are you walking by the house.

Enjoy.
 
