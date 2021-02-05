 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Woman arrested after decaying corpse of mother discovered in home; claims she didn't report the death because she "didn't want to be alone." I guess we all go a little mad sometimes   (wthr.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well,
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Woman arrested after decaying corpse of mother discovered in home; claims she didn't report the death because she "didn't want to be alone."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well I guess she had an option if she ran out of French Onion Dip for her tater chips
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're all in our private traps.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The daughter, not the mother.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.


Bro she lived with the rotting corpse of her mother because she was lonely. What do you think she would do to keep the only guy that ever banged her from leaving her?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Flincher: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.

Bro she lived with the rotting corpse of her mother because she was lonely. What do you think she would do to keep the only guy that ever banged her from leaving her?


Butt stuff
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she keep the Social Security money?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Rose for Emily.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gender-flip reboots, I tells ya.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Possession of meth... ooohh I see
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: We're all in our private traps.


I have a bad feeling after this is all over there's gonna be at least one serial killer whose taken advantage of this situation to disappear some people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the charges against her.

Was she collecting social security checks illegally?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Flincher: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.

Bro she lived with the rotting corpse of her mother because she was lonely. What do you think she would do to keep the only guy that ever banged her from leaving her?

Butt stuff


the perfect answer
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The mother, not the daughter.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't understand the charges against her.

Was she collecting social security checks illegally?


She didn't go along with the program.
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could have got a cat.

That would probably have solved both her problems.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NGL I'm glad my mom and brother both communicate with me fairly regularly or I'd be worried this happened.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flincher: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.

Bro she lived with the rotting corpse of her mother because she was lonely. What do you think she would do to keep the only guy that ever banged her from leaving her?


BJs, butt stuff and all kind of kinky shiat. Anything the guy asks, she does. No matter what. Even furry and feet stuff.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Got to love copspeak, "extensive decompensation," indeed.  I think all of her failed to compensate due to death.  Maybe decomposition sounded to gross, but I suspect it's more along the lines of cops saying "high rate of speed" when they mean "high speed." It's not official unless you make is sound official by eliminating all common words and phrases.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And they will probably put the animals down. Should put the daughter down instead.
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Which reminds me... I need to accept her friend request on FB...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flincher: AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.

Bro she lived with the rotting corpse of her mother because she was lonely. What do you think she would do to keep the only guy that ever banged her from leaving her?


You say that like it's bad. It's a feature not a bug.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wejash: Did she keep the Social Security money?


Not even mad
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: [Fark user image 225x225]

The daughter, not the mother.


If you have to specify...?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a very sad case. If you think about it, you must be a very lonely or scared individual to not be able to let go of a dead loved one. She's so lonely or afraid of being alone, that she doesn't care if her mom was already rotting and dead, she'd endure the smell and other ill effects of having a dead body at home, instead of give her a proper send off.

If she didn't kill her mom, then I don't think she should be punished for it. She has emotional and mental weaknesses that need to be addressed instead. What will her life be like now that her mom's gone? She'll be all alone at home. How will she cope with it? I have a bad feeling this lady will commit suicide soon.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GreenSun: That's a very sad case. If you think about it, you must be a very lonely or scared individual to not be able to let go of a dead loved one. She's so lonely or afraid of being alone, that she doesn't care if her mom was already rotting and dead, she'd endure the smell and other ill effects of having a dead body at home, instead of give her a proper send off.

If she didn't kill her mom, then I don't think she should be punished for it. She has emotional and mental weaknesses that need to be addressed instead. What will her life be like now that her mom's gone? She'll be all alone at home. How will she cope with it? I have a bad feeling this lady will commit suicide soon.


Not to mention the meth issue to deal with.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is not the first time I've read such stories, someone dies at home, other residents just continue as if nothing happened. How do these people deal with the smell? I've had dead things under the house that are far smaller than a human and the stench is horrendous and lasts for ages.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It would be hard to prove much of a crime if the daughter took the money out of the account after mom died. Wouldn't mom's property go to her at death anyway? Cashing checks is one thing, but if the money is in the bank, that's different, is it not?

Oh, and, EWWW!
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If my family still wants me around after I die, well. OK. Where else have I got to go? No pressing appointments, probably.

I suspect they will just do what everyone else does, though. They will call someone and have me dragged away and that will be that. They might even do that BEFORE I die.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heartbreaking trumps disgusting, I think. So sad.

It reminds me of a local COVID horror story. EMTs arrived at a home to find an adult woman living with her mother's body. She (the daughter) had been trying to feed her and couldn't understand why she wouldn't "wake up." It later turned out that the mother had died of a heart attack, so who knows -- perhaps if the paramedics had been called in time they could have saved her. Welfare services didn't know them. Apparently the mother had been caring for her adult daughter all these years alone. It wasn't clear from the reports whether the daughter had a cognitive deficiency or was severely mentally ill.
 
zidders
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: furry


It's not a fetish.
 
