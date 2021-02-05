 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   ♫ A month after Christmas, Animal Services had to free: eight dogs a-wilting, seven cats a-slimming, six donkeys braying, one riiiiing-taaaailed lemur, four trampling horses, three wretched minis, too much feces, and an alpaca standing in pee. ♫   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Horse, Nassau County Animal Services Tuesday, Department of Agriculture Services, Mammal, arrest report, Manure, traffic stop, second bay  
With Six You Get Spittle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They ought to lock her up in that trailer with no water or fresh air for a few weeks.

Hope those critters find good adoptive homes, poor things.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ms McCutcheon has been in the news.
Google.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This isn't even a constitutionally protected right.  We can't keep animals out of potentially negligent animal husbandrists hands.  But we think we are going to do it with constitutionally protected firearm ownership.  Lines have been crossed.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
👏 golf clap 👏 for subby
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arkansized: Ms McCutcheon has been in the news.
Google.


https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/201​9​/01/18/pennsylvania-woman-tried-to-kid​nap-kangaroo-from-petting-zoo-take-it-​to-florida-police-say/

Now just to clarify, she's not from Nassau County, but from Dunnellon, which is Marion County. It's basically Polk County but farther north. She just got stopped in Nassau because she was trying to go to Georgia...probably to kidnap something from the Okefenokee Swamp.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ringling have really let themselves go
 
