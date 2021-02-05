 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How to tell if your N95 is fake or made by a Chinese company smart enough to stamp "NIOSH" on their fake   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Fake, Occupational safety and health, N95 masks, Authentication, Trademark, mask usage, Legitimate companies, Counterfeit, National Institute  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2021 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds are, if Grainger is selling it, it is most likely real.
 
gulley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Odds are, if Grainger is selling it, it is most likely real.


If Grainger is selling it, he'll tell you it'll ride up with wear.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there typos, bad grammar or other errors on the site?
...
How to check if your mask is real
Okay, but what if you've already masks off a website or marketplace and don't know if they're the real deal?

If the article telling me what's trustworthy isn't trustworthy by its own standards...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In terms of filtering out particles, unless you're in a hospital setting who cares whether it's real on not. N95 is overkill for most uses. Even if it's fake it's probably doing a better job than that bandana the guy next to you is using.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even a fake mask will filter more than some idiot's hip-worn pistol.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If American companies were manufacturing masks, we could regulate them and we wouldn't have to worry about this.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: Even a fake mask will filter more than some idiot's hip-worn pistol.


Hip worn Pistils for everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: DogParkSniper: Even a fake mask will filter more than some idiot's hip-worn pistol.

Hip worn Pistils for everyone!

[Fark user image image 425x550]


Say what you will. Mom jeans are hot as hell.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Honestly my vote is real.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: BafflerMeal: DogParkSniper: Even a fake mask will filter more than some idiot's hip-worn pistol.

Hip worn Pistils for everyone!

[Fark user image image 425x550]

Say what you will. Mom jeans are hot as hell.


No, jeans that go up past your bellybutton are not hot as hell.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you need to test a mask, you can put one over a 2.5 micron air pollution detector with a candle near by.  The real mask will drop to zero very quickly when you change the mask.  The cheap knockoffs don't.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Go look up what does have a valid NIOSH, copy that and the brand onto your product, done.
They even have a helpful diagram to help you get everything right!
cdc.govView Full Size


Manufacturers of counterfeits have replicated things like 3d holographic authenticity labels, copying a brand and NIOSH number from the government website should be child's play.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, are the fake ones not N95? Or are they just not tested by a specific body? That article doesn't exactly clarify that.

I mean, the article says this, "Before filtering facepiece respirators -- a fancy term that includes N95 masks -- can be used in any workplace, they must be certified by NIOSH."

But that doesn't mean the masks aren't N95, or are illegal, it just means they're not certified by NIOSH. And I don't imagine they need certification if they were intended for another country.

Hell, if they're not stamped as NIOSH, then it means they're not even "fake" or "counterfeit". It just means they're not approved by NIOSH.

And this one is a bit of a misnomer:
Claims for the of approval for children. NIOSH does not approve masks for children.

Are children part of the workforce in America?

All I've gotten from the article is, "If you're wearing a mask in the workplace, then you have to use a workplace certified mask. Other than that, our entire article is a crock of shiat"
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, let's just stop buying medial equipment and pharmaceuticals from China. They counterfeit everything.
 
hervatski
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The cdc or fda or one of them has a giant list of providers that are certified. That should be your first cross reference
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just an FYI...

I bought a massive stock of N95's at the end of January 2020. The material is thick, my face gets hot under the mask, it becomes difficult to breathe, and deep welts are left on my face when I remove the mask. Someone in my house bought some "technically Niosh-approved" N95's a couple weeks ago, and they are as thin and flimsy as toilet paper, they do not fit well, they do not inhibit normal breathing at all, and the markings left behind aren't comparable to the N95's I purchased last year. Either the Niosh standard seems to have cratered to satisfy demand or all of those Niosh N95 entries on Amazon are rip-offs. (probably the latter)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dyhchong: So, are the fake ones not N95? Or are they just not tested by a specific body? That article doesn't exactly clarify that.


They could be or the might not be.  The certified masks will be made of charged fibers and the knockoffs aren't.

I have N95 and surgical masks that are Aussie made and ones imported from USA, Canada and China.  The Chinese ones are often much worse on my simple tests.  There are some unknown origin surgical masks that are good but I have no idea how to test them over the other.  My simple test uses a Plantower 7003 Particulate matter sensor inside a air space that is about 1l and a tea candle for the source of contaminates.

A good surgical mask will get all moist if I put it on and run around the block.  The junky knockoffs don't seem to.

A bad mask is still better than no mask but try to wear better ones.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: dyhchong: So, are the fake ones not N95? Or are they just not tested by a specific body? That article doesn't exactly clarify that.

They could be or the might not be.  The certified masks will be made of charged fibers and the knockoffs aren't.

I have N95 and surgical masks that are Aussie made and ones imported from USA, Canada and China.  The Chinese ones are often much worse on my simple tests.  There are some unknown origin surgical masks that are good but I have no idea how to test them over the other.  My simple test uses a Plantower 7003 Particulate matter sensor inside a air space that is about 1l and a tea candle for the source of contaminates.

A good surgical mask will get all moist if I put it on and run around the block.  The junky knockoffs don't seem to.

A bad mask is still better than no mask but try to wear better ones.


Exactly, I don't mention Chinese ones at all because source doesn't matter. I was just pointing out that the article says,
A) "NIOSH is required for workplace masks" and
B) "Anything that isn't NIOSH is counterfeit, should be reported and not N95" which is an outright lie.

If a mask wasn't intended for the workplace, then, based on the article, it doesn't need that certification in America. And if it was made in, say, Australia, for the Australian market, then it won't have that certification, but it doesn't mean it's anything that the article claims it to be. Just that it's not legal to use it in the workplace.

As far as the article is concerned, children can suck a fat one and die because NIOSH doesn't approve childrens masks and thus it must be an impossible thing that someone makes a mask for children that's N95.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not that it matters for me (masks are only mandatory on public transport here and I don't take public transport because Auckland council are shiat at their jobs), I just hate it when someone writes an article pretending to be an authority and potentially destroys small business via literal lies.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.