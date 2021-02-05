 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Georgia punishes county for treating teachers like people   (thehill.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh FFS. I c
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oops

I can't believe teachers are expected to go back to classrooms unprotected. All of us need to start screaming THAT IT'S WRONG.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Oops

I can't believe teachers are expected to go back to classrooms unprotected. All of us need to start screaming THAT IT'S WRONG.


It is one of the few things that make me yell at the TV. TEACHING IS NOT GLORIFIED DAYCARE, IT IS A PROFESSION. FARKING TREAT IT AS SUCH!

If politicians want a teachers to willingly associate with a bunch of potential plague-carriers, they don't get to decide how safe they feel. A teacher can leave the profession or leave the state.

/I better stop before I get a time-out.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember. For Rs cruelty is the point.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I gotta say the states have done a fine job of demonstrating why the federal government needs to take charge of all this. The states just keep farking it up.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unredeemable

Explain to me how this doesn't make you the biggest asshole. I know. I know being a right winger is a competition about who can be the biggest asshole. But fark. Come on. Just for once be decent.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snarfangel: lindalouwho: Oops

I can't believe teachers are expected to go back to classrooms unprotected. All of us need to start screaming THAT IT'S WRONG.

It is one of the few things that make me yell at the TV. TEACHING IS NOT GLORIFIED DAYCARE, IT IS A PROFESSION. FARKING TREAT IT AS SUCH!

If politicians want a teachers to willingly associate with a bunch of potential plague-carriers, they don't get to decide how safe they feel. A teacher can leave the profession or leave the state.

/I better stop before I get a time-out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: Remember. For Rs cruelty is the point.


"Feature!"
 
litespeed74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
....and scream for schools to open
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This doesn't punish the clinic workers who gave the vaccines to teachers. It punishes the people who now can't get the vaccine from this clinic.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WHEN WILL ALL THE STUPIDITY STOP? I TRULY CAN'T F*CKING TAKE ANYMORE!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Remember. For Rs cruelty is the point.


I mean you're supposed to follow the guidelines for distributing the vaccine, and its only that particular medical center that had its vaccines removed not the entire county like the headline says
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: WHEN WILL ALL THE STUPIDITY STOP? I TRULY CAN'T F*CKING TAKE ANYMORE!


User name does NOT check out.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
maybe im unclear on something...

teachers are in the 1b group?  if everyone in the 1a group in their community was done then you start on 1b.
whats the problem?

the argument is what - that they were supposed to return them and send them somewhere else?  thats just a supply chain clusterfark waiting to happen.  that shiat is ultra-limited transport life.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Oops

I can't believe teachers are expected to go back to classrooms unprotected. All of us need to start screaming THAT IT'S WRONG.


Aw! Thanks!

For what it's worth, we are doing our best to pretend we're a CDC emergency response team and keep everyone insulated from germs. I can evidently have a maximum of 15 kids (at individual tables in a hall) but the most I've had at once is 3.

So hey, we're doing our best, and we certainly welcome anything the non-teachers might say or do to support us. Meanwhile georgia is being georgia.

If 1B could start getting vaccinated, I'd really like to be able to hug my kid again, please and thank you.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oopsboom: maybe im unclear on something...

teachers are in the 1b group?  if everyone in the 1a group in their community was done then you start on 1b.
whats the problem?

the argument is what - that they were supposed to return them and send them somewhere else?  thats just a supply chain clusterfark waiting to happen.  that shiat is ultra-limited transport life.


There were members of the medical community who were eligible for the shot and didn't want it. I suppose the state thought the vaccine could be administered via blowdart when subjects don't cooperate?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Friend's daughter is a teacher in Hartford. They are expected to give up their vaccine to "someone who needs it more" and still go into work.
Teacher and teacher-adjacent friends in other CT towns already vaccinated.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oopsboom: if everyone in the 1a group in their community was done then you start on 1b.
whats the problem?


It could be unrelated, but Conservatives care far more about what they believe people deserve than what people may need.  Anything out of order is undeserved, unless they're the ones cutting in line, of course.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: oopsboom: maybe im unclear on something...

teachers are in the 1b group?  if everyone in the 1a group in their community was done then you start on 1b.
whats the problem?

the argument is what - that they were supposed to return them and send them somewhere else?  thats just a supply chain clusterfark waiting to happen.  that shiat is ultra-limited transport life.

There were members of the medical community who were eligible for the shot and didn't want it. I suppose the state thought the vaccine could be administered via blowdart when subjects don't cooperate?


seriously though...
there are hundreds of millions of people in this country
something like 18-20 million healthcare workers in the 1a group probably

27 million people have already got their first vaccine.  we have to be about done with the 1a group.  its not logistically feasible to wait until every single member of 1a in every corner of america EVERYWHERE is complete before a single person in 1b can get one.  thats stupid.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: Friend's daughter is a teacher in Hartford. They are expected to give up their vaccine to "someone who needs it more" and still go into work.
Teacher and teacher-adjacent friends in other CT towns already vaccinated.


oh hah no that can fark right off
if theyre telling you not the get the vaccine then you're not an essential worker and you can teach class online from home.
 
