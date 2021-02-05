 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Iowa governor goes all kamikaze against COVID   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Add it to my list of reasons to avoid Iowa.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Road trip to Iowa for the Big Game on Sunday!

/not really
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This will be great for the economy six months from now.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As Radar O'Reilly would say "incoming"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.  I'm sure that will play well in the short term for all the covidiots, but not so well for the long term health of the people or the economy.
 
tagkc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiotz
Out
Wondering
Around
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the world really need Iowa?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've always loved America, so I'm keen to see how it ends."

- Jimmy Carr (paraphrase)
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But prohibition was working so well so far!
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why all the trees in Minnesota bend south.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long until the ER and respiratory specialist doctors and nurses in the state just say F U and walk away?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is why Minnesota is farked. Every farking State around us has decided to worship Nurgle.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drove through it - it's basically Trumpistan. Buncha farkin weirdos.
 
Mabeled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that Governor "I love to drive drunk" Reynolds is trying hard to thin the herd before its too late.
 
beaumontsp88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bullshiat. The people complaining about the relief package being too expensive are the people who caused this shiat to be necessary in the first place. Farking Republican hypocrisy at its finest.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. Kill everyone:
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are a weird death cult that worship fetuses.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Totally Fixed Where We Are" - "Total Eclipse of the Heart" adapted by the Marsh Family
Youtube vYmSAMcwXA8
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homicide cult.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they didn't learn anything from South Dakota, or holiday gatherings or 11 months full of COVID deaths.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NateAsbestos: This will be great for the economy four weeks six months from now.

FTFY.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zombies, they are already here! Run! Flee, you fools! Run for your lives!

/I mean sit on the couch
//FOR YOUR LIVES!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cook:  "Hey, we have a small, but kind of controlled/limited grease fire.  What should we do?"

Manager: "DOUSE IT WITH WATER!!!"
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WTF with the 16h-century germanic calligraphy?

Talk to your employers like regular people talk to each other.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certain federal aid to states can be conditioned upon how well a state is trying to prevent the spread of COVID. It's just a matter of time until that happens.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, COVID has a preset kill limit. Knowing their weakness, I sent wave after wave of my own men at them until they reached their limit and shut down.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which governors will follow suit...?
Any bets?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to outdumb the Dakotas
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 months from now:

Iowa to the Federal government:  We need money to fight a new Covid-19 outbreak.  Give us federal money.

Federal government:  Sorry, we apportioned your share of the relief money to states that were actually following CDC guidelines.  Also we're restricting travel to and from your state until you get the outbreak under control.  Good luck.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the people of Iowa got the government they voted for. 🤷♂
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans : its 4th dimension chess to make the outbreak so bad in Iowa that we get priority with the vaccines! Yeah thats the ticket.

/but vaccines cause autism
//and covid is just like the flu
///murica number one, biden is not my president!
////farking republicans, sterilize them all
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The President needs to place the National Guard at all roads leading into the state and quarantine the entire state for about 3 months.  With the nuke in orbit standing by just to be sure.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image image 850x790]

WTF with the 16h-century germanic calligraphy?

Talk to your employers like regular people talk to each other.


Is this the first time you've ever looked at a legislative bill?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa is the cornfield we wished all the assholes into.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tagkc: Idiotz
Out
Wondering
Around


I am wondering if you meant wandering.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa: The *Cough*-Eye state! Yay, freedumb!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb, corn-shucking crackers.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure am glad for my friends in Iowa. Apparently they've kicked covid's ass, woohoo!
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do the math.

Kamikazes of Japan
Crashing planes to kill Americans. Barely succeeding, despite 3800 pilots dead 7000 naval personnel. 54% American deaths.

Kamikazes of Iowa
Crashing plains to kill Americans. Definitely succeeding. 5067 and counting. 100% American deaths.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and that is why you fail......
 
pete1729
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: Does the world really need Iowa?


In one form or another, you used corn today.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gpzjock: tagkc: Idiotz
Out
Wondering
Around

I am wondering if you meant wandering.


There's a joke about the only good thing to come out of Iowa is I35. I'm sure I'll screw it up, so I won't bother trying to do it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper this way. Plus it'll open up the job market.
 
Vince McMahon in the Wilderness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just learned last week that my new office will be in Iowa.

I'm so thrilled.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pete1729: whatshisname: Does the world really need Iowa?

In one form or another, you used corn today.


But I'd give that up.
 
