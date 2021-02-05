 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   You better have a mask on when that bison runs you over   (fox16.com) divider line
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison are a long way from Hot Springs, Arkansas.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the 3 old ladies they interviewed were aloof. We all know Blanche was off in the bushes somewhere.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon as his coat grows out I'm gonna trim my Westie so he looks like a itty-bitty buffalo.

Also so I can say "bye son" when I put him down.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Federal buildings? Sure. Federal parks?
Sounds like a hit piece aimed at Biden.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never has so little been asked of so many
 
hogans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For you, it was the day your soul was crushed into the soil with impunity. For him it was Tuesday.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

planes: Bison are a long way from Hot Springs, Arkansas.


in 2020/2021 I'd only be mildly surprised to see bison wandering the streets of Hot Springs.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Who - You Better You Bet (Album Version Video)
Youtube vXMWNhCmLUg
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hogans: [Fark user image image 850x425]
For you, it was the day your soul was crushed into the soil with impunity. For him it was Tuesday.


Raul Julia was a damn national treasure.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better than Gov. Dumass in NJ shutting down 50,000 acres of state forest this summer because he heard some people were having a barbecue in a crowded field somewhere.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Federal buildings? Sure. Federal parks?
Sounds like a hit piece aimed at Biden.


How is reporting on how the mask executive order impacts the locals and what the locals think about it a hit piece?  It seems neutral enough to me.  They did not even mention that the President violated it hours after signing his executive order at a national park.  It sounds like a typical story that nobody cares about on a slow news day to me.
 
