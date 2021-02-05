 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   It is with a very heavy heart that I have to inform you all that my dear friend & fellow farker, Fear_and_Loathing (Dave Rayner on Facebook) passed away on September 28, 2020 after a 10-year battle with MS. May you find peace on the other side, Dave   (fark.com) divider line
67
    More: Sad, A Good Thing, All That You Can't Leave Behind, little speed, sounds of heavy machinery, old town, First indication, Sign of the times, Punta Arenas  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Feb 2021 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's obituary

David Rayner


I will miss the wonderful late night conversations we used to have. ♥♥
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to hear the news.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear that.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to hear that. 😢

*hugs*
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no... 😢😢😢😢
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave and I used to talk on fark and on #fark, the IRC channel. He was an awesome guy that loved people and loved to tell stories about sailing and flying. I'll miss him, and I'm sure many others will too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcf1105: Dave and I used to talk on fark and on #fark, the IRC channel. He was an awesome guy that loved people and loved to tell stories about sailing and flying. I'll miss him, and I'm sure many others will too.


♥♥
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace, David.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember speaking with him before. Cannot remember what about.

My condolences
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one cool Farker.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

Hugs to all Dave's friends and loved ones. Sorry, guys.

RIP Dave. Didn't know ya but farkers are family.

/except that one guy, he's a douche
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condolences to the family and his friends.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, crap.  Another old timer whom I liked.  Rest well, brother, and godspeed.

I'm sorry for your loss, Bathia_Mapes.
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh my, Fear, my friend... sail on sailor man.
Not new to me, how close we get to our invisible internet friends, it doesn't make it any easier. Not at all.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for your loss Bathia. :(
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cthulhlu damn it so much!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn...
 
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So very sorry for your loss. ❤
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I will miss the wonderful late night conversations we used to have. ♥♥

hugs, my sweet friend, I know how good that was for him...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad news, indeed.

All these reports of Farkers passing makes me wonder if when I go, will anyone here know? Nobody I know has a Fark account so who would pass on the news?

I suppose that when my TotalFark comes up for auto renewal and the card is rejected (because I'm dead) would anyone put 2 + 2 together and figure out that I am dead?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My condolences and sympathies to all who knew Dave and loved him, especially his family and friends.
Tight lines and calm harbors.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a close friend who got diagnosed when she was 38 and slipped and broke her leg. She's holding out fine now, but her mobility is somewhat limited, especially for NYC. So, her husband is now thinking about moving to rural MA, so, she doesn't have to walk everywhere (especially subway stairs).
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP F&L.
Fark 2020.


/Dammit.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no different than most other Farkers (you know, 'cause we're old), but the last year and the next couple of years will be hard for everyone. We've all lost more family, friends, and acquaintances in the past year than we hopefully ever will.

/Godspeed, old timer
//God Bless, Bathia_Mapes
///God Damn Covid and the people who don't take it seriously
////Four for my Dad's memory and hoping my sister's long-term care facility stays healthy
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be at peace, Dave.

Heartfelt condolences to all who were close to him.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

May he rest in peace.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My condolences to all that knew him.
Rest in peace F&L .
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: Aw, crap.  Another old timer whom I liked.  Rest well, brother, and godspeed.

I'm sorry for your loss, Bathia_Mapes.


Thank you
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he went out fighting Microsoft.

RIP
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spontn80: Bathia_Mapes: I will miss the wonderful late night conversations we used to have. ♥♥

hugs, my sweet friend, I know how good that was for him...


((((((HUG))))))
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest easy, brother.

/ and fark MS
// Have an aunt and a good friend who have battled it for years, it sucks ass
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Sorry for your loss Bathia. :(


Thanks
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ChubbyTiger: Aw, crap.  Another old timer whom I liked.  Rest well, brother, and godspeed.

I'm sorry for your loss, Bathia_Mapes.

Thank you


Have no doubt that we all love you. The number of people I've said that to who aren't family in my life is in the single digits. This whole situation is bullshiat, and we need to look after one another.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that sucks. I'm not going to go into details but this unfortunately hits very very close to home.

RIP old Fark dude.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck and godspeed old friend.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair winds and following seas in the afterlife, fellow Farker.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, that's sad, definitely saw him around here a fair amount. RIP Farker.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

/ He had made a nice profile page here too:
https://m.fark.com/users/Fear_And_Loa​t​hing
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bummer.  I did not know him well, but condolences to those who did.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: Bathia_Mapes: ChubbyTiger: Aw, crap.  Another old timer whom I liked.  Rest well, brother, and godspeed.

I'm sorry for your loss, Bathia_Mapes.

Thank you

Have no doubt that we all love you. The number of people I've said that to who aren't family in my life is in the single digits. This whole situation is bullshiat, and we need to look after one another.


♥♥
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Farewell and Godspeed fellow Farker 🍺
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Indeed, fair winds and following seas fellow Farker.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Sailor's Farewell (also known as the Farewell Shanty) - a lovely song of the sea and parting
Youtube n9W6rXvp7g0
farewell, sailor man!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Very sorry for your lots.

That being said, wife is 25 years out from first feeling MS symptoms, 21 years out from her diagnosis, 13 years out from the last use of her legs, and 4-5 years out from the last use of her arms.  So, y'know, MS is bad and 10 years is an awfully short time.
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bye Dave.......!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oak: Very sorry for your lots.

That being said, wife is 25 years out from first feeling MS symptoms, 21 years out from her diagnosis, 13 years out from the last use of her legs, and 4-5 years out from the last use of her arms.  So, y'know, MS is bad and 10 years is an awfully short time.


Ten years ago is when Dave was officially diagnosed with MS, so it is possible that he had it longer than that. I guess we'll never know for certain, though.

((((((HUGS)))))) for your wife and you.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Safe travels, Dave.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.