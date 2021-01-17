 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Israel has developed a COVID drug that is, so far, 100% effective in a small clinical trial   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not available in the ghettoes next door.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I trust Israel about as much as I trust Russia.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they deliver via space laser?
Asking for a fiend.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I_bet_the_jews_did_this.jpg
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% effective?
sounds legit.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a final solution?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not available in the ghettoes next door.


Im sure if the Egyptians came up with a vaccine theyd be tripping over themselves trying to get it to Israel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the ratio?  Only one out of five turn into Jewish lizards?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, here is how it is applied...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you fire and Uzi at a petri dish...
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not available in the ghettoes next door.

Im sure if the Egyptians came up with a vaccine theyd be tripping over themselves trying to get it to Israel.


Um

Nevermind
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I BET THE JEWS DID THIS!!!

/thank you Jews :)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Unfortunately, here is how it is applied...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x637]


This is how I've kept Covid at bay. 100% success ratio.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, it has completed it's first phase of clinical trials. Let me know how quickly they can get it to successfully complete the three (four maybe?) additional phases. But it sounds like a new drug, so I'm betting even if the stars align it is not going to be ready to go and available in enough volume to matter until after vaccination has gotten this thing under control.

I'm still more excited about the gout medicine one, and that well-tested medication was identified as promising in June and is still just showing up in 'small clinical trials' stories.

/"more excited" = still not very excited
//we'll never make it
///we're all going to die
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not available in the ghettoes next door.


It would be except that the PA and Hamas both said they weren't interested in any cooperation, not even free vaccines. So fark 'em.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: 100% effective?
sounds legit.


From the farking article:

The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe.

Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover.

If true, this may be the farking cure for the damned thing, which beats a vaccine times a thousand.  Of course, stage one trials, no placebo, too early to say for sure, blah blah, but 29 cures in five days out of 30 with one taking a bit longer is insanely impressive.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I trust Israel about as much as I trust Russia.


They have an excellent reputation in science and medicine. But of course anything the ZOG does must be evik
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bleach?

It's bleach, isn't it....
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess all that covid relief money we sent them has done something useful....for them.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Sounds like a final solution?


This is why I Fark.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did the use the space laser to fuse it?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you Israel.

Seriously.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This could be good news.  It illustrates the fact that in addition to developing a vaccine we need to be developing treatments as well.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I figured it was a bullet and it was given to the Palestinians.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: If you fire and Uzi at a petri dish...


How do Uzi at and petri dishers?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It waz given to 30 patients and 30 patients recovered.

Super.  How does that compare to the control group?

There was a control group, right?

Because of course you can't say anything is effective unless you've performed a proper, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.  Anything else is just hype.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: It waz given to 30 patients and 30 patients recovered.

Super.  How does that compare to the control group?

There was a control group, right?

Because of course you can't say anything is effective unless you've performed a proper, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.  Anything else is just hype.


You sound antisemitic.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If true, this may be the farking cure for the damned thing, which beats a vaccine times a thousand.  Of course, stage one trials, no placebo, too early to say for sure, blah blah, but 29 cures in five days out of 30 with one taking a bit longer is insanely impressive.


This drug increases your chance of surviving a hospital stay. A vaccine will keep you out of the hospital (or from being really sick at home) in the first place. Vaccines are also likely to reduce transmission in the community.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Doc Daneeka: It waz given to 30 patients and 30 patients recovered.

Super.  How does that compare to the control group?

There was a control group, right?

Because of course you can't say anything is effective unless you've performed a proper, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.  Anything else is just hype.

You sound antisemitic.


I'm anti-snake oil.

Plenty of thing look promising in preclinical or small clinical studies, only to prove completely ineffective when evaluated in proper controlled trials.

I would've thought that the whole hydroxychloriquine fiasco would have taught everyone to avoid buying into hype for things that haven't been properly tested for efficacy.
 
majestic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't they have a cure for cancer a couple of years ago? What happened to that?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Cythraul: Doc Daneeka: It waz given to 30 patients and 30 patients recovered.

Super.  How does that compare to the control group?

There was a control group, right?

Because of course you can't say anything is effective unless you've performed a proper, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.  Anything else is just hype.

You sound antisemitic.

I'm anti-snake oil.

Plenty of thing look promising in preclinical or small clinical studies, only to prove completely ineffective when evaluated in proper controlled trials.

I would've thought that the whole hydroxychloriquine fiasco would have taught everyone to avoid buying into hype for things that haven't been properly tested for efficacy.


Let's be fair though: I don't think anyone who wasn't knowingly lying has claimed "this shiat put covid down dead in 30/30 patients" for anything else, either. That's one -hell- of a claim of efficacy, even for a small trial.

Put me down as "cautiously optimistic."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's made from equal parts human rights abuse and reflexively calling political criticism antisemitism.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not available in the ghettoes next door.

It would be except that the PA and Hamas both said they weren't interested in any cooperation, not even free vaccines. So fark 'em.


Or not

"The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to pressure Israel to provide vaccines to Palestinians in the occupied territory, saying that the Palestinian Authority's efforts to procure vaccines do not exempt Israel from its responsibilities under the law of occupation. "

Source
 
T.rex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Vaccines are also likely to reduce transmission in the community.


If you're cured of the damn thing from this drug, it will reduce transmission, as well.    Your body will have made successful antibodies, which is what a vaccine attempts to do.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: It waz given to 30 patients and 30 patients recovered.

Super.  How does that compare to the control group?

There was a control group, right?

Because of course you can't say anything is effective unless you've performed a proper, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.  Anything else is just hype.


There are over 100 million people worldwide who have tested positive for COVID-19 and not received the drug.

What you need to bear in mind that science has to be ethical. It isn't necessarily possible to do a perfect, double-blind, placebo controlled trial. You can't give a person a placebo in place of literal life-saving medication in order to see if that person dies because you need that data. You can kill all of the lab animals you need, but you can't endanger human lives.
 
T.rex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I trust Israel about as much as I trust Russia.


Only America's Big Pharma machine is smart enough to do medical stuff.  Thats your take?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I trust Israel about as much as I trust Russia.


Many of the parts in the computer or smartphone you're using were likely invented or made in Israel.
 
