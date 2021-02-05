 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   With fictitious evidence, Phoenix PD and prosecutors file fictitious felony charges against fictitious gang of 17 unaffiliated protestors   (abc15.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 5:11 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona, not even for a vaca.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...officers and prosecutors allege the group is as dangerous - and in some ways more dangerous - than notorious gangs like the Crips, Bloods, and Hells Angels.

Just look at this dangerous gang member:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is a good article and nice investigative work by ABC15.

There is some epicly shady stuff going on by the County Attorney's Office. Trying to use the laws specifically written for violent street gangs against protestors, whether they knocked over some traffic cones or not, is some straight up CCCP level authoritarianism.

It's seriously concerning that the cops and prosecutors are saying the group is a gang called "ACAB" and along with wearing black clothing, carrying umbrellas are "dangerous weapons". They also told the grand jury that the fictional "gang" was on par with the Bloods, Crips and Hells Angels...
What the flying f*ck!?!

The more you read about this case the sketchier it gets.

F*CK Phoenix DPS, F*CK Phoenix PD and F*CK the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
You guys really are living up to the A.C.A.B. label.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The evidence shows police and prosecutors presented grand jurors with dubious claims, one-sided evidence, exaggerations, and lies.

With the exception of the lies, isn't that the way Grand Juries work?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The evidence shows police and prosecutors presented grand jurors with dubious claims, one-sided evidence, exaggerations, and lies

That's what cops and prosecutors do.  They are thieving, lying, murdering bastards.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It makes one pine for Sherrif Joe.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it legal for cops to lie to a grand jury?

I know they can lie to suspects, but surely lying to a grand jury should come with some sort of consequence.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: Arizona, not even for a vaca.


It's a dry racism
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is what the last portion of the 1st amendment is for.

...the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Protests are constitutionally protected, unless they turn violent.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel 'Scary' should have overruled 'asinine' in this case.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it legal for cops to lie to a grand jury?

I know they can lie to suspects, but surely lying to a grand jury should come with some sort of consequence.


And who's gonna try to punish the cops who lie to the grand jury, the prosecutor who was standing right next to them while they lied?
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am shocked (Shocked!) that this is happening in Maricopa county.  Well, not that shocked.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was in a lot of protests in Phoenix this summer. No one gave me any secret info on joining a gang. Damn. I got tear gassed for nothing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What we need is some sort of nationwide framework of law that serves as a boundary to what can be done at lower levels.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Is it legal for cops to lie to a grand jury?

I know they can lie to suspects, but surely lying to a grand jury should come with some sort of consequence.


Nope.  They are under oath, and, in theory could be tried with perjury.

Of course, hahahahaha, notgonnahappen.com, because the people charging them would be the same prosecutors they were testifying for.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.