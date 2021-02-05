 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Jackass in Vancouver who was arrested for turning his Penthouse into a makeshift nightclub put up Jackass Gofundme asking for $100,000 because it's his right to run an illegal nightclub during a pandemic. Jackass   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Property, online fundraising site GoFundMe, impassioned plea, Mo Movassaghi, CTV News Friday, Vancouver police, search warrant application, Vancouver  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 7:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The picture looks like a building on Georgia.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why won't the "man" just get off this poor guy's ass?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have the Canadian government ask the US government for a favor.  Have the US drop a smallish nuke on the site.  Problem solved
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vancouver is already the western Canadian locus for Covid.

Fark this guy with a rusty chainsaw.

We live in a rainforest, we have tons of those.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Canadian, Canadian assholes are still  in the running world class assholes. Go Canada!!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grifters gonna grift.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From what I understand he lost his financial advisor license because he forged a signature. 
And this is way more than a gathering in covid... He's going to give his brother the lawyer plenty of work. 

Jackass.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the Canadian  COVIDiots are anything like the American COVIDiots he should have no problem making that much from donations.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only $260 before closed due to backlash. Welcome to Vancouver, asshole
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
100 cheeseburgers?

Going with the Trump menu, I see
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should ask for $1000 from each of his customers.  They should be willing to do that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The picture looks like a building on Georgia.


correct. i know this building. what a jackass.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Be good if anyone living in the building and fallowing the rules, that gets sick could sue his sorry ass.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
bobobolinskii:

No they are the top in the world since "we" claim to be so nice & friendly.

fark that noise, we're like everyone else, some good some bad some pricks and many many hosers.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Squik2:

That was probably him trying to get the ball rolling.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
stuffy:

Chances are someone in the building has been sick.

You can't say it was because of his actions over the past year, but you can't say it easo either.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH-Sr​4​z9_Zo
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.