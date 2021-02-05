 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Renovation of historic building reveals explosive past   (wjactv.com) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this doesn't affect their plan to reopen the railway this spring. It's not that surprising that the East Broad Top would have explosives as the full name when it was operating was East Broad Top Railroad and Coal Company. Still, I wonder how the construction crew felt when they found those boxes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sheeeet. That's my backyard
 
Grumpletonian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn they were lucky those weren't in a worse state of decay. I can imagine some future Darwin Award winner picking up a weeping stick, wondering what the big deal was.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've left stuff floating in my Toilet for just a couple of dayz & I always worried about it explodin too......in other words NO BIGGIE it didnt go BLOWIE Uppie.....!!!!

This was more of a.........we found it, fizzie outie & bore me again....!!!!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those antique explosives belong in a museum, nne that is scheduled for demolition.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
nne one
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: nne one


Nu two...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And to think that we took school trips out there. There's a whole history about it being poorly managed for years though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



What old dynomite might look like.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpletonian: Damn they were lucky those weren't in a worse state of decay. I can imagine some future Darwin Award winner picking up a weeping stick, wondering what the big deal was.


there are lots of abandoned mines around here.  One of the first lessons we were taught in scouting was if we found wet or weeping man-made sticks of anything, leave immediately and try to contact the authorities.  And sure as hell don't touch 'em.
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Officials say EBT Foundation employees discovered five cases of a mysterious material labeled explosives.

That's an interesting use of the word "mysterious".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I use explosives, but I move rock and stumps.
No, I don't know where you can get a couple pounds of military grade C4.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I use explosives, but I move rock and stumps.
No, I don't know where you can get a couple pounds of military grade C4.


How about half a pound?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Grumpletonian: Damn they were lucky those weren't in a worse state of decay. I can imagine some future Darwin Award winner picking up a weeping stick, wondering what the big deal was.

there are lots of abandoned mines around here.  One of the first lessons we were taught in scouting was if we found wet or weeping man-made sticks of anything, leave immediately and try to contact the authorities.  And sure as hell don't touch 'em.


I lived in an area with tons of abandoned mines. About 30 years ago, one was discovered with unused dynamite. Town paper sent out the photographer to take shots of the crews disposing of the sticks. Once the the crew declared the site cleared and safe, the photographer approached the mine entrance to get a close up shot. Apparently the crew overlooked some dynamite because the place blew and sent him flying 20-30 feet. He didn't have to touch anything, just the vibrations of the crew equipment were enough to set it off.

Guy survived, but lost some pieces here and there.
 
nyclon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First thing I thought of was Wile e coyote or Bugs Bunny.
 
