 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Pro Tip: Hitting on the pretty lady judge presiding over your bond hearing will not help you. Why yes, this story does come out of Florida, funny you should ask   (wsvn.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Sunbeam Television, WSVN, Defendant Demetrius Lewis, WHDH-TV, Judge Tabitha Blackmon, gorgeous judge, FORT LAUDERDALE, defendant  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 5:20 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dumb guys like the shot gun method, hit on every attractive girl that you lay eyes on, until you find the one in one thousand. Because they're dumb of course they don't know the exceptions, presiding judge at your burglary charge. You have no chance of impressing that girl into bed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You're gorgeous," Lewis is heard saying.


Both smooth and subtle. Next time, try cumming in your pants -- and tell her (over Zoom) it was cuz of her.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumbass. He should have tried negging her.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh, I didn't flirt with the family court judge, and she still hammered me in the divorce.  I can't say that sitting around all respectful like gained me all that much.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Trump has to testify at his trial I wouldn't be surprised if he moves on somebody like this:  ""Kamala, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous Kamala, I just had to tell you. You're gorgeous,"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bailiff, Whack his peepee
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Professor Science: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 498x426] [View Full Size image _x_]


Stole the reference right out of my brain.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there a gavel in my pants, or am I happy to see you?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.