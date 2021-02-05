 Skip to content
(NHK World (Japan))   Tokyo panel warns of rising elderly infections, which is good because the last thing I'd want is an attack of elderly. Wearing high-water pants, grousing about kids and their music, that smell, ugh it's not good   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
unscrooger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy onions, Mortimer!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or, are the infections elderly? More infections getting old?
I prefer young infections.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody ought to file a complaint.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Its almost like the virus targets older people.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a case of get off my lawn, subby.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hastening the inevitable. It's interesting to think about Japan's population decline (or any country's, but Japan has the most going against it to change the trend) and what the country looks like 20, 40, 100 years down the road. Where does it plateau if it does plateau?
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I have a case of get off my lawn xeriscaping, subby.


You're welcome.
 
