(Evansville Courier Press)   I'm not saying it was Evansville, but it was Evansville   (courierpress.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Evansville, Indiana, Facebook, Evansville Regional Airport, Elon Musk, Indiana  
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds about right.l

Fellow Evansville area Farker
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Sounds about right.l

Fellow Evansville area Farker


Evansville resident here as well. I saw about a dozen videos on my social media feeds of these things. The consensus seemed to be the Starlink theory. The videos were pretty cool.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evansville, at least you arent in Martinsville
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't even have a Monorail, by gum!

/not on the map
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F'n Elon Musk satellites.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up about 1/2 hour north of Evansville and I can state unequivocally, it was meth.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You gotta be on meth to see that video.
 
buwolverine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My family is from Evansville, the ones who stayed.... yeah, not great.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I personally don't knwo what that thing is therefore the only possible explanation it's from another world.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Evansville is a great place to be from.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Grizwald: Evansville, at least you arent in Martinsville


I live between the two.
Hate this god forsaken racists rednecked state so much .
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElmoClyde: Evansville is a great place to be from.


Ugh. Nothing redeeming about the city that I've seen.

I do like Louisville, though.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Grizwald: Evansville, at least you arent in Martinsville

I live between the two.
Hate this god forsaken racists rednecked state so much .


It really is a drag sometimes.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dad was born there; he got out.
Dragged us back there for a couple of years when I was a teenager, but we all managed to escape unharmed.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well I got was about a five second clip of some guys climbing some metal stairs and one of them calling the other a farking pussy. Were those aliens? I'm afraid to go back and look again because I've only got one free article left and something big might happen in Evansville. Help!
 
docilej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"...they can look like an immense pearl necklace..."
--- you know what else looks like an immense pearl necklace?!!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/89ab3d91​-​a885-4fe4-a89e-d9e75bab816e
 
Mattix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Totally StarLink. I saw a launch like that driving between Lafayette and South Bend a few months ago.
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The videos of the guy throwing a beer and of the penguins were more compelling than the UFO
 
