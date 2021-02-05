 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The large boulder the size of a small boulder from last year is all grown up now   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that parked cop car is just daring the rest of that ledge to fall
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is to say two very small boulders or four pebbles.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is it?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody rock!
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But how big is a large boulder?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: But how big is a large boulder?

[Fark user image 850x481]


Yes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From the Department of Redundancy Department
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It takes a lot of strength of will for a little rock to become a bigger one. It must learn to be boulder.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stoner Creek, heheheh.
 
Supadope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Glad to see the large boulder hashtag is finally trending.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every boulder is a rock, but not every rock is a boulder.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I suspect there is a coyote underneath it.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it an African or European boulder?
 
Jclark666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
O'Malley's Bar (2011 Remastered Version)
Youtube 26qQ4ciy-QA


And with an ashtray big as a farkin' really big brick...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Soon to be reenacted:
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time makes you boulder, even children get older...
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Least Scientific Nature Documentary Ever | Marvels of the Science | Episode 2
Youtube -WvD1K2JF2I
What is rocks's deal?
This has an excellent picture of rock anatomy.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Temptations and Black Sabbath - "Get Ready for the Grave"
Youtube JR3uz8rq4ng
 
thesharkman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be a rock but not to roll
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When boulders aren't crushing coyotes that drive is beautiful.  A bonus is there is usually no cell service so you can enjoy the beauty with no pesky calls or texts.  I miss having that part of Colorado in my territory.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks to be about 1200 washing machines big
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Every boulder is a rock, but not every rock is a boulder.


Is that like all thumbs are fingers but not all fingers are thumbs? If so, what are toes?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 500x614]


I remember that story hitting the main page here on fark, and the number of bleached internet faces here went to plaid. Many a pair of internet boxers were sharted in that day, I can tell you.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shoulda used a boulder holder for support.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: But how big is a large boulder?

[Fark user image 850x481]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is a very apt description. Like a very apt description.
 
insolent_bystander
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: [YouTube video: The Temptations and Black Sabbath - "Get Ready for the Grave"]


That video was perfect. Thank you.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Hailstones the size of medium size hailstones fell on the city today..."
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Talk about lucky!
50 yards to the right and that cop car would have been crushed!

/ always drink that 2nd cup of coffee
 
