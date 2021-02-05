 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Historical Confederate monument removed from Gwinnett County Courthouse. Wait a minute, 1993 does not make it 'historical'   (ajc.com) divider line
    Followup, Local government in the United States, Counties of the United States, County commission, County, Gwinnett County commissioners, County council, Gwinnett County, Georgia, county commissioners  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1993: the Democrats were in charge of stuff. Somebody wanted to make the usual racist statement.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great.  Now do Stone Mountain.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Submitter sounds old.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Great.  Now do Stone Mountain.


there was a bill introduced to the State House just last week for just that purpose.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The year was 1993.  Meatloaf released the year's number one single, leading an entire nation to say "Hey, Meatloaf is still alive!"

Arnold Schwarzeneggar followed up Terminator 2 with his greatest movie "Last Action Hero".

America's Sweetheart, Winona Ryder, separated from Johnny Depp and would go on to her fairytale romance with that one guy in Soul Asylum - the band that is the definitive counterargument to anyone who claims music was so much better in the 90s.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Great.  Now do Stone Mountain.


I'm only ok with the distruction of stone mountain if I can pay 200 bucks to fire a howitzer at it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: 1993: the Democrats were in charge of stuff. Somebody wanted to make the usual racist statement.


Interesting that democrats have become less racist over time, while republicans have become more racist. I guess I'd rather be a democrat. What about you?
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Great.  Now do Stone Mountain.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL...historical.   My everyday set of drinking glasses are older than that.   Picardie by Duralex,  Only lost one on 35 years.   Anyway,

They really are great tumblers.   :)
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think we should confiscate Mar A Lago as an insurrectionists asset (Arlington cemetery / Robt. E. Lee) and make it the Confederate Memorial Statue Park.

/ Put Stone Mountain squarely shove dons bedroom
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is one in Delaware that has been there since 2007, it is for the under 100 people that fought for the confederacy there. They have been trying to get rid of it since it got put up.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Above
 
toddism
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's my county.  I had a retail clerk tell me "you don't look like you're from here".

1: no tshirt
2: no trucker hat
3: no accent
4: all my teeth
5: no F150
6: BYEDON2020 sticker on my jeep.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, are we doing a monument for the Bowling Green Massacre or not?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: edmo: 1993: the Democrats were in charge of stuff. Somebody wanted to make the usual racist statement.

Interesting that democrats have become less racist over time, while republicans have become more racist. I guess I'd rather be a democrat. What about you?


Conservative is the word you're looking for.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FlashHarry: edmo: 1993: the Democrats were in charge of stuff. Somebody wanted to make the usual racist statement.

Interesting that democrats have become less racist over time, while republicans have become more racist. I guess I'd rather be a democrat. What about you?


And corrupt.  Roy Barnes was a real winner of a governor.  Tom Murphy held the state 40 years behind everyone else.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gwinnett County commissioners last month agreed to put the monument into storage for the duration of a legal challenge. While state law prohibits the removal or relocation of Confederate monuments, except "for the preservation, protection, and interpretation" of them, county commissioners agreed that two acts of vandalism threatened the monument's safety.

That's awesome. They used the "statue protection law" to remove the statue.
 
