 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Protip: Don't use Gorilla Glue to style your hair   (money.yahoo.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Republican Party, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., John McCain, Trump Organization, Cyanoacrylate  
•       •       •

1002 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 1:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment: Epoxy resin.
Youtube iVpMOc1-Wg4
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" She Accidentally Deliberately Used Gorilla Glue to Style Her Hair" - so she could get attention on social media.

And it apparently worked.  Congrats.

Next, follow it up by shaving your head and post to tik tok for even more attention.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What part of "permanent" is unclear?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know the weirdos enthusiasts who do beard and mustache competitions will use Elmers to style their stuff.  But that washes out.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soooooooo, this Tic Tok thing is just a steaming pile of lies and attention whores lying...


Got it.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"See that warning that says not to put it in your hair? That's there because of me!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the excuse for her face looking like that?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How is she going to get that out?  Can she even buzz her hair with that stuff in it?  Or will she have to wait for it to grow out?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ask a gorilla for advice.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Soooooooo, this Tic Tok thing is just a steaming pile of lies and attention whores lying...


Got it.


Well, yes; it is on the internet after-all.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What's the excuse for her face looking like that?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In before the conspiracy lunati..... damn
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i use bacon grease
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When my son was about 13 or 14, he and his best buddy shaved their hair into mohawks for the last day of 8th grade.  He used some sort of hair glue to hold his hair up. When he took a shower and tried to rinse the glue out of his hair, it ran down his little teenage bod and got stuck in places where it is not desirable  to have glue. He called for help, and his dad came to his rescue. I don't know how the problem was resolved, and didn't ask. My son did not want to ever speak of it again.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i use bacon grease


on yo mamma's back hair!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

this'll work
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She used some on her eyelids
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is just as stupid as using super glue to put a tooth back in. Yes, my dentist told me that people have done that.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cythraul: How is she going to get that out?  Can she even buzz her hair with that stuff in it?  Or will she have to wait for it to grow out?


If you glue two pieces of wood together and want to get them back apart your best bet is to cut the wood as the glue can break your sawblade.  Depending how thick the glue layer is, I think she is boned until it grows out enough to get a blade under to cut the hair off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once again, you are not my supervisor.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The dumbest thing I'll admit to doing was using a beeswax waterproofer as a pomade.

You think Murrays is hard to comb in? Sh*t.

I had to kill it with olive oil, then get that oily mess out with two wash cycles of Palm Olive. Probably could have went there, but I was liking how it felt.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [media.istockphoto.com image 408x612]
this'll work


Another "Step-mom stuck in X" documentary from PornHub?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Cythraul: How is she going to get that out?  Can she even buzz her hair with that stuff in it?  Or will she have to wait for it to grow out?

If you glue two pieces of wood together and want to get them back apart your best bet is to cut the wood as the glue can break your sawblade.  Depending how thick the glue layer is, I think she is boned until it grows out enough to get a blade under to cut the hair off.


What? No. Specific glues maybe, but how do you think people make those multi wood butchers blocks?
 
rednickel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [media.istockphoto.com image 408x612]
this'll work


Worked for Sylvia Plath.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: RogermcAllen: Cythraul: How is she going to get that out?  Can she even buzz her hair with that stuff in it?  Or will she have to wait for it to grow out?

If you glue two pieces of wood together and want to get them back apart your best bet is to cut the wood as the glue can break your sawblade.  Depending how thick the glue layer is, I think she is boned until it grows out enough to get a blade under to cut the hair off.

What? No. Specific glues maybe, but how do you think people make those multi wood butchers blocks?



FAKE GLUES!!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless you want likes, shares and follows.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freetomato: When my son was about 13 or 14, he and his best buddy shaved their hair into mohawks for the last day of 8th grade.  He used some sort of hair glue to hold his hair up. When he took a shower and tried to rinse the glue out of his hair, it ran down his little teenage bod and got stuck in places where it is not desirable  to have glue. He called for help, and his dad came to his rescue. I don't know how the problem was resolved, and didn't ask. My son did not want to ever speak of it again.


Was this before or after he got caught with his dick in an apple pie?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sounds pretty awesome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's called Gorilla Snot, not Glue, dumbass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: RogermcAllen: Cythraul: How is she going to get that out?  Can she even buzz her hair with that stuff in it?  Or will she have to wait for it to grow out?

If you glue two pieces of wood together and want to get them back apart your best bet is to cut the wood as the glue can break your sawblade.  Depending how thick the glue layer is, I think she is boned until it grows out enough to get a blade under to cut the hair off.

What? No. Specific glues maybe, but how do you think people make those multi wood butchers blocks?


Specifically original Gorilla brand glue.
Fark user imageView Full Size


They used to only have one product, but now it looks like they sell a whole bunch that people call Gorilla.  If she's luck it isn't the same as the original.
 
hej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer JB Weld when styling my hair...
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Knowing the difference between cyanoacrylate super glue and Gorilla Glue would have gotten her partial credit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: The dumbest thing I'll admit to doing was using a beeswax waterproofer as a pomade.

You think Murrays is hard to comb in? Sh*t.

I had to kill it with olive oil, then get that oily mess out with two wash cycles of Palm Olive. Probably could have went there, but I was liking how it felt.


Kill it with olive oil?!

Olive oil is the new fire!
 
mikey15
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey what's going on in this thread ?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freetomato: When my son was about 13 or 14, he and his best buddy shaved their hair into mohawks for the last day of 8th grade.  He used some sort of hair glue to hold his hair up. When he took a shower and tried to rinse the glue out of his hair, it ran down his little teenage bod and got stuck in places where it is not desirable  to have glue. He called for help, and his dad came to his rescue. I don't know how the problem was resolved, and didn't ask. My son did not want to ever speak of it again.


Back in the day one of the word-of-mouth recommendations for mohawks was Elmer's glue (diluted a bit).  Also cornstarch or plain old hairspray.  Hairspray cost money, tho, and punks didn't so much have money.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Knowing the difference between cyanoacrylate super glue and Gorilla Glue would have gotten her partial credit.


That's one of the Gorilla products.
https://www.gorillatough.com/product/​g​orilla-super-glue/
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No promisemmmphh mmphhh mphhh
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hate that glue. Use it all or just throw out the can after one use.  They spent a lot of RnD money ensuring it freezes solid in the top of the can, the stem and the tip.  Last time I used it I was flying foam to inground pool walls and I had to apply it by taping a nail to a hammer and puncturing it.  Good times.  Did not put on Til Tok.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.