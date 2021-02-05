 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Ghislaine Maxwell: So you remember that corrupt plea deal Jeffrey Epstein negotiated in 2007 that gave not only him but all his "co-conspirators" immunity from future federal prosecution? Well I am that co-conspirator so you can let me go...now   (msn.com) divider line
53
    More: Unlikely, Prosecutor, Criminal law, Federal government of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Lawyer, U.S. government, top federal prosecutor Alex Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell's latest effort  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only no, but here's your new cellmate, Mr. Azar.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..


Let's assume for my argument's sake that this point is irrelevant and the plea deal holds as legally binding.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give up the goods, then we'll talk. Maybe.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the deal that was such a sweetheart deal that Double Jeopardy might not apply as he was never on jeopardy in the first place? The one so farking sweetheart that it violated the victim's rights to due process?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didnt all this get argued to death already in epstiens case?

if the plea deal was going to hold up that seems like something that would have been a major news item back when epstein himself was getting indicted the second time and it, you know, wasnt holding up...
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..

Let's assume for my argument's sake that this point is irrelevant and the plea deal holds as legally binding.


If they didn't name who the co-conspirators were how can we know who it applies to?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Give up the goods, then we'll talk. Maybe.


fark that.
deals like that are for flipping small time footsoldiers to get the top guy not the other way around.
you don't let the mafia don go free if he gives you info on some dude who collects protection money.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she can't be charged federally, perhaps different States can charge her.
 
burnitdwn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epsteins plea deal died with Epstein.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she even sign it?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are exiting times to be a lawyer
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can that cover anything she did between. 2007 and 2019?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..


Which directly infers the question: What age of sextoy was Azar actually into?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as she enjoys her freedom in the same way Jeff Ep is, I'm fine with that.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Did she even sign it?


another point is epstein did spend a year in rich guy resort prison after the plea.
not only is she not identified specifically on the plea but she didnt meet any of the requirements of it either.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Im_Gumby: markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..

Let's assume for my argument's sake that this point is irrelevant and the plea deal holds as legally binding.

If they didn't name who the co-conspirators were how can we know who it applies to?


That's my point!  She claims membership of said group... prove it.  Show the court how you conspired with the late Mr. Epstein.  You can? Great... no fed charges for you, please be remanded to state custody, do not pass go or collect $200.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..


I'm pretty sure the agreement doesn't apply to future crimes.  Otherwise it would be a lifetime license to rape children, and that isn't gonna fly.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Which directly infers the question:


Thank you for not succumbing to the all-too-commonly misused "which begs the question"
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?


Maxwell does not have to provide any evidence that proves she is/was a co-conspirator. It is The State that claims she is a co-conspirator. So, she can still plead not guilty, while The State has to rethink its position.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: How can that cover anything she did between. 2007 and 2019?


username oddly appropriate
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice to see she's admitting to being a co-conspirator at least.
They'll get this figured out while she continues to rot.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: uttertosh: Which directly infers the question:

Thank you for not succumbing to the all-too-commonly misused "which begs the question"


*forelocktug* "Ma'am"
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not only no, but here's your new cellmate, Mr. Azar.


markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..


uttertosh: Which directly infers the question: What age of sextoy was Azar actually into?


Uh guys you got the wrong Alex from the Trump administration.

/Acosta
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Sharksfan: Im_Gumby: markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..

Let's assume for my argument's sake that this point is irrelevant and the plea deal holds as legally binding.

If they didn't name who the co-conspirators were how can we know who it applies to?

That's my point!  She claims membership of said group... prove it.  Show the court how you conspired with the late Mr. Epstein.  You can? Great... no fed charges for you, please be remanded to state custody, do not pass go or collect $200.


first show us that you qualify for the deal
then report for modified sentencing under it - b/c you seem to have missed that part the first time.

oh wait the whole deal is under review right now.  we'll have to wait until thats resolved.  we've got this nice room for you to wait in till thats done.  <CLANK>
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: These are exiting times to be a lawyer


Even more so to be a co-conspirator of Jeff.
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where is this binch's mugshot?? They arrest her miserable useless ass or not?

As horrible as Epstink was, Jizzstain is 100 times worse, IMO. She harvested his victims. I'd like to see her suffer the worst possible outcomes for the lives she happily destroyed.

Now, where the binch's mugshot.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gorn Fishin': Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?

Maxwell does not have to provide any evidence that proves she is/was a co-conspirator. It is The State that claims she is a co-conspirator. So, she can still plead not guilty, while The State has to rethink its position.


the state should rethink its position to holding her w/o bail as a significant flight risk until all legal challenges to the first plea deal are resolved.  so they can make a correct motion on her status under or not under whatever exists at the end of that review.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gorn Fishin': Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?

Maxwell does not have to provide any evidence that proves she is/was a co-conspirator. It is The State that claims she is a co-conspirator. So, she can still plead not guilty, while The State has to rethink its position.


no... she's trying to use plea deal to get out of fed jail.  said deal does not name her.  therefore she would have to prove to be in that group to be afforded the benefits of that deal.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny how QAON never went after Ghislaine Maxwell, almost like they don't want to go after actual pedophiles and their associates.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Not only no, but here's your new cellmate, Mr. Azar.

markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..

uttertosh: Which directly infers the question: What age of sextoy was Azar actually into?

Uh guys you got the wrong Alex from the Trump administration.

/Acosta


Well... what age of sextoy was... wait, what? Acosta?!? But, I hardly know 'er!!
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...as I understand it from RTFA
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?


There are some technical flaws in the deal that make its enforceability in New York anyway, questionable.

Generally speaking one US Attorney may not bind other districts or the United States government as a whole with consultation with those jurisdictions and/or sing off from the highest levels of the DOJ.  That didn't happen in this case so technically it is not binding on those jurisdictions

the counter argument is that this is a government fark up and they should not be allowed the benefit of their own error, and what should control is what the defendant thought they were agreeing to at the time they agreed  to it.

The counter to that counter is that is not some unsophisticated street-level drug dealer or gang member who made this deal but a man represented by the finest lawyers money (or the "services" of underaged girls in Dershowitz' case) could buy one of whom was a former special prosecutor (Ken Starr) who was VERY  well aware of those rules.  Further anecdotal evidence STRONGLY suggests that everyone involved KNEW the deal was illegitimate and took steps to conceal the negotiations by having them at Defense counsel's office rather than the US attorney's office and actively conspiring to ignore the Victim's Rights Act.    So therefore THEY shouldn't be given the benefit of an "error" they knowingly caused either.

The Counter to THAT is that Maxwell wasn't technically party to that initial agreement so whatever wrongdoing the negotiators engaged in shouldn't blow back on her.

To which the Prosecution should reply that in REALITY YES WHE FARKING WAS and was his "partner in crime through this whole thing" and no way anyone who did what she did should get to walk


it's the least legal of these arguments but the one I suspect the judge will find most persuasive
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: These are exiting times to be a lawyer


GET OUT!

peterradsliff.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When the government is cutting deals like this with sex traffickers I have NO EARTHLY IDEA how the QAnon bullshiat gets spread.  No idea whatsoever.  Seems totally above board.. tip top.

Seriously this whole deals smells to high heaven.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jizz-Stain Maxwell needs to rot in prison like her boss was supposed to do. No pardons for people such as herself.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't someone just see to it that she "doesn't kill herself"?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

radbaron: When the government is cutting deals like this with sex traffickers I have NO EARTHLY IDEA how the QAnon bullshiat gets spread.  No idea whatsoever.  Seems totally above board.. tip top.

Seriously this whole deals smells to high heaven.


It's almost like one side of the government is corrupt.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: uttertosh: Which directly infers the question:

Thank you for not succumbing to the all-too-commonly misused "which begs the question"


I don't think "infer" is right here either. I'd just say "raise".
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is something that has been tried before which may help get justice for the victims and ensure no one else is victimized. It's an old, but neither cruel nor unusual, method established by plenty of precedent under natural law.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_P​lauch%C3%A9
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah the deal should be : you'll be given a swift death IF you give us everything youve got on all the clients.

Otherwise, the CIA should use all the torture techniques they know to make your end last for years.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?


She wouldn't have to prove or admit to anything. The feds charging her as a co-conspirator in the first place would be prohibited.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It really worked out for Epstein I must say.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fark that shiat. I'd spit in her eye, but I'm a bit particular about where I spit.

She wants to claim an agreement between a different court and a dead pedophile protects her from prosecution? Claim away, biatch. Provide detailed evidence proving- beyond a reasonable doubt- you were an unindicted co-conspirator with the late, unlamented dead pedophile, and willingly participated in raping underaged girls. Then let a competent Federal Court decide if you are, in fact, covered by a plea agreement to which you are not a named party.

I'm sure there are several international laws which were broken during your participation in a pedophile ring, so if the US government- through the courts- decides you cannot be tried under US law, that same US government would be bound by treaty obligation to hold you for extradition to any foreign nation signatory for trial in THAT court. No plea agreement in any US court supersedes treaty requirements, so you'll be bound over to whatever foreign nation is willing to run you through a shredder for your manifold, freely-confessed crimes against humanity. After all, it's well known that foreign courts are notoriously kind and soft-hearted toward serial rapists and pedophiles, so you'd be MUCH better off taking your chances with them.

If the courts let this biatch slide, the imbecile who made the plea agreement should be tried and sentenced in her place. If the courts let this slide and foreign countries refuse to have anything to do with it, cut her loose WITHOUT a passport, put her on the no-fly list and sex-offender registries, and let the families of her victims sue her to smithereens. If any of those families feel compelled to sue the government for making the sweetheart deal in the first place, take the money from the ALL last misadministration oafishals involved. Then auction off all their assets, followed by garnishing their wages for several forevers to reimburse the government for their criminal incompetence and/or corruption.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh my God, Ghislaine and her lawyers must have enjoyed watching The Shield to try and pull this one off!

Remember when Vic Mackey made a deal with ICE which gave him full immunity on every crime he confessed to?

That sounds just like this real-life story.

https://theshield.fandom.com/wiki/Oli​v​ia_Murray

It is instructive to remember that although Mackey didn't go to prison in the end, they found a way to punish him and ruin his life anyway.

I hope that Ghslaine goes to prison for the rest of her life, But if by some twisted legal manipulation she does not... well, there may be other legal alternatives.

Here is the relevant video clip.

The Shield - Vic gets immunity
Youtube Q_O1vcJdPBs
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: Im_Gumby: First off, let me state clearly IANAL...

That being said, the terrible deal is legit as far as I can tell, and their arguments are compelling about enforcing ambiguities to against the government.

So the question then becomes how does one prove that they are a qualifying member of the special "co-conspirator class" that is exempt from federal prosecution?

And wouldn't their providing proof of membership in that group be sufficient for related state charges to be filed as they are now, under oath in Federal courts, admitting to said crimes?

She wouldn't have to prove or admit to anything. The feds charging her as a co-conspirator in the first place would be prohibited.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Feds cut questionably legal deal saying Jeff and three other people BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE THREE OTHERS get this deal. (see pic of relevant section of deal in the article)
Feds bust Ghislaine and take her to court.
Her claim to get out of these charges is "I am one of the co-conspirators that were not named, this applies to me, set me free post haste."
My point is that, as she was not specifically named, she must somehow prove she is a co-conspirator to be afforded the benefits of said plea deal (just like you have to prove you are a member of the class in a class action settlement to get the $0.28 check after 4-5 weeks).
Therefore, if she provides proof, fed charges are dropped and she just admitted to said crimes making a state level case open and shut.  No proof of being a co-conspirator, no benefit of plea deal, fed charges still on.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plea deal only applies to crimes before the agreement. What about her activities after?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Yeah, the entire plea deal is now being challenged as legally defective and Azar himself is under investigation for allowing it to be written and become law..


This biatch should not walk, but the judge ultimately upheld the plea deal

https://apnews.com/article/jeffrey-ep​s​tein-florida-e2a4431f7319afd037023d9a5​86aa291
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...except this is AMERICA...
And therefore we can DO WHATEVER WE WANT!

/ yer goin ta jail
// an wes takin all yer stuff
/// tough titties fer you
 
