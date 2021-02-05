 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Give us your Uighurs, or no vaccine for you. Okay, you can have Vanilla Ice, Eminem and the Cash me outside girl   (apnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Turkey, Uyghur people, Deportation, Istanbul, Extradition, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Xinjiang, Central Asia  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2021 at 3:35 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting, even the fark filter doesn't allow it to be typed. Guess it's cool to imply it in a headline.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby, bravo.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uighur, please.
 
lectos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HAHA, casual racism is teh funnay.

Also, Eminem? Ok, then.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The sheriff is a Uighur!"
 
151
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

croesius: Interesting, even the fark filter doesn't allow it to be typed. Guess it's cool to imply it in a headline.


Had a comment deleted years ago for using that term, in a fun, self-deprecating sense.

But HotY now.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yikes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hay, I'm marrying cash me outside when she's 18 and consents
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huddled masses seen still waiting at an ICE holding facility...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothing
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Today I learned I've been pronouncing it incorrectly. I thought it was an "Oy" sound.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: [Fark user image image 425x283]
/got nothing


Besides more incurable STDs than can be counted on one hand. . .
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 187x190]
"The sheriff is a Uighur!"


I think he said the sherrif is near
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Today I learned I've been pronouncing it incorrectly. I thought it was an "Oy" sound.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hay, I'm marrying cash me outside when she's 18 and consents


Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought she was already a 27 year old stripper.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hobnail: HAHA, casual racism is teh funnay.

Also, Eminem? Ok, then.


Yeah, pretty shameful. I guess they figured sh*tty racist clicks are their target audience.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

151: croesius: Interesting, even the fark filter doesn't allow it to be typed. Guess it's cool to imply it in a headline.

Had a comment deleted years ago for using that term, in a fun, self-deprecating sense.

But HotY now.


Hell, I had the same happen here for calling it out.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.