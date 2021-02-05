 Skip to content
(Vice)   Isn't this the premise for Soylent Green? Or at least a step in that direction?   (vice.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we get a nice send off?

dobermann.wymark.org.ukView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love this idea so mulch
 
inelegy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're suppose to be compost, subby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Giving back to the planet?  What's this planet ever done for me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think it's a great idea...even though I want my ashes poured into my favorite lake.
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is exactly the same as throwing the bodies into a ditch but Oh no!...that's illegal.

Screw you Big Government!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I love this idea so mulch


Seconded - not to sound like the adult in the room, but, it's the manure choice for those looking towards an environmentally-friendly solution.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I do that they get all huffy and call it "hiding the bodies"...
 
unscrooger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Perfect.

Even better than what I tell the kids, which is "Donate, cremate, trash goes out on Thursdays."
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or just run them through a wood chipper like they do up north.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am going to request this in my will. I also request that a pecan tree be planted using the compost so everyone can eat my nuts.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been burying bodies under the compost pile for years. Works great.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't Soylent Green take place in 2022?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I am going to request this in my will. I also request that a pecan tree be planted using the compost so everyone can eat my nuts.


You're Gonna Love My Nuts
Youtube 4O-SX_W0lrQ
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
THE TWILIGHT ZONE (Evergreen")
Youtube gBaOAUG1zr8
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ecological Deathcare is the name of my emo metal band.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I die, my wife can use my compost under our apple tree. How friggin' romantic is that?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No subby, it's the premise for nature. Dead animals feed the things which break down the bodies, which feeds the plants, which feeds the animals.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chubby muppet: Ecological Deathcare is the name of my emo metal band.


Meh. They were never as good as their first album - I loved "If You Loved Me, You'd Let Me Eat Your Brains."
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ramshackle Glory - 3 - We Are All Compost in Training [ALBUM VERSION]
Youtube lYT9qALQE6Y
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I am going to request this in my will. I also request that a pecan tree be planted using the compost so everyone can eat my nuts.


Make mine a walnut tree.

Or maybe a chestnut tree.

But not a chin nut tree.
 
algman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: When I die, my wife can use my compost under our apple tree. How friggin' romantic is that?


Humans are distinctly not certified organic.  Use it for the roses, not something that can concentrate the poisons from your body into your heirs.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like the making for some cool haunted forests.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a fantastic option. A little expensive though.
The city takes my yard waste for free and sells the mulch back to me in the spring. Maybe husband can just put my body in the yard waste.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
John Prine - "Please Don't Bury Me"
Youtube gM9FQIvX8l0
 
unscrooger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: When I die, my wife can use my compost under our apple tree. How friggin' romantic is that?


How...how do you know for sure that you're going to die first? Do you need help? Blink twice if we can help rescue you.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is the precursor to Soylent Green, but I remember poor Yorick, I knew him well.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I don't know if this is the precursor to Soylent Green, but I remember poor Yorick, I knew him well.


alas
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a gentleman farmer that grows more than I can eat but not everything I eat, there is no way in Hell composted humans should be coming anywhere near food crops or forage crops that end up in our meat.  We are full of xenohormones (e.g. BPA, synthetic estrogen) hormones, drugs, parasites, bacteria, and viruses, and I wouldn't trust composting to destroy all of it.  I'm not sure what use that leaves (no pun intended).
 
