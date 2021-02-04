 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   🧑⚖: 🖕🏻 ? 👍   (wcax.com) divider line
46
    More: Cool, Middle finger, Vermont ACLU, Vermont, United States, Gregory Bombard, state trooper, police officer's actions, public official  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has been so ruled several times.
 
TomSmith65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: It has been so ruled several times.


You are correct.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the same guy?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomSmith65: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

You are correct.


It is known.

/I have spoken
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It has been so ruled several times.


Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You absolutely have the right to be as disrespectful as you want to the cops.

That's also a great way to find out why it's also a very bad idea.  Discretion is a huge factor in just how awful your interaction with a LEO is going to be.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if LEO were PISCES they'd be more understanding.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky he got away with his life for disrespecting the blue gang. All they need are the magic words "resisting arrest."
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.


Maybe even say it was disorderly conduct,
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Fabric_Man: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.

Maybe even say it was disorderly conduct,


Yup.  And usually they are too poor/broke at the time to get a lawyer to do anything but plead no contest, thereby beginning a record on an otherwise spotless history.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flipping the bird, straight up saying "fark you, pig" to a cop .... protected speech.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is that the same guy?


Family squabbles are sad, but so much worse when spill out in the public arena
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: You absolutely have the right to be as disrespectful as you want to the cops.

That's also a great way to find out why it's also a very bad idea.  Discretion is a huge factor in just how awful your interaction with a LEO is going to be.


I agree, but would substitute "discretion" with "corruption".

one reason I am afraid of cops is because of the massive ability they have to ruin your life at their whim.  They can charge you with resisting arrest, or "sprinkle some crack" in your car or any number of things cops have been caught doing to people.

But of course, that's only when they're caught doing that.  Because just imagine how many times cops have sprinkled drugs in a car or charged somebody with resisting arrest and nobody had video evidence to help them.

So yeah, I won't be flipping off a cop to their face.

\ I'll do it behind their back.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: You absolutely have the right to be as disrespectful as you want to the cops.

That's also a great way to find out why it's also a very bad idea.  Discretion is a huge factor in just how awful your interaction with a LEO is going to be.


Yeah, it's not like they won't remember you, your car, your tag number, and tell all their buddies in surrounding districts to remember to be very nice to you afterward.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is settled law. Cohen v. California was a long ass time ago.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Is that the same guy?


My first thought was 'He arrested his own dad for flipping him off and in turn, dad sued him? Talk about awkward."
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
defund the ternary operator
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.


Legally no but since when have the cops actually operated by the same laws they selectively enforce?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That said, play stupid games; win stupid prizes. The dude obviously was being an asshole but the second the cops decided to tow his car (at owners expense of course) they lost any and all arguments they had in my book.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck the police. Just another example of ACAB.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Do I have nothing better to do with my time?" is the real question.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahahahahahaaaa


subby thinks cops feel constrained by actual laws and not just "If you make me angry I'll fark you up"


hahahahhahahaha
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.


Only because we let them
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montpelier? Damn, only 50 or 60 miles from New York, where it's honored as the State Bird.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holds color chart up to the photo....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.


Yes but one is a paid public servant.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be legal, but contempt of cop has claimed many lives.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.

Yes but one is a paid public servant.


"In a mature society, 'civil servant' is semantically equal to 'civil master."
- Robert Heinlein
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.

Yes but one is a paid public servant.


I was a civil servant and never got paid enough to take that shiat.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.


Know what? I would say that flipping off a cop who had just illegally detained and searched you is a reasonable reaction.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.

Yes but one is a paid public servant.

"In a mature society, 'civil servant' is semantically equal to 'civil master."
- Robert Heinlein


But should anyone be comfortable with unjust masters? No.
Power corrupts. We need to acknowledge that and take appropriate action regularly.
Cut corrupt cops a check, thank them for their service and, send them on to new lives.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
not a cool story bro:

it's 2 am and I'm driving home and go by a cop who has another guy stopped and is talking to him at the drivers window.  my buddy in the passenger seat decides it is a good idea to hang out the window and scream as we drive by "pigs eat shiat!"  I look in the mirror and I see the guy run back to his patrol car.  30 seconds later I'm the guy he's talking to telling me it's my responsibility to control my passengers.  I'm like hey officer friendly I had no idea he was going to do that and it just happened so fast I didn't know he was going to do that apologizing profusely.  Well after papers, handcuffing my buddy, making him sit in the patrol car for 30 minutes while i sat in my car sweating bullets, he let both of us go.  The only person who made out from that was the guy who was pulled over in the first place.
 
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.


And the magistrate at the summary trial will rule against you. It's not until you appeal and start seeing real judges that they start taking the law and constitution seriously.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gregory Bombard seems like a child, but that shouldn't be an arrestable offense.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Lurk Who's Talking: Old man needs to try aging with some dignity.
Cop needs to learn to let go of the little stuff.
Both over-reacted.

Know what? I would say that flipping off a cop who had just illegally detained and searched you is a reasonable reaction.


Um, yeah, sounds reasonable on Fark I will give you that.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ape - Flipping a Chopper
Youtube lH-fNG9GH5E

/Also Featured on Drew's Twitch
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My buddy was in the back of a paddy wagon in Gatineau, QC.  He was shouting insults at the cops (really good ones he says).    They pulled over the paddy wagon.  Dragged him out.  Beat the tar out of him and then put him back in.  Did I mention it was Gatineau cops?

/not right - criminal even but unless you know about the cops you are interacting with, you might want to exercise caution.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It has been ruled on several times.  There is a theoritical possibility that you could ticket a driver for signaling he was making a turn, that he failed to make, but that would probably only work in a place like Texas, and only until the appeal
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did that about 45 years ago........but at least I didn't have to Pick up da Garbage....!  lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rambino: TomSmith65: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

You are correct.

It is known.

/I have spoken


So, it has come to this.
 
gaspode
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: edmo: It has been so ruled several times.

Sure, but they can still arrest you, give you a rough ride back to the station, and throw you in a cell overnight for hurting their widdle fee-fees.


No they cant. They do but they cant, and its good to see someone standing up for their rights.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the cop wasn't in fear for his life thinking the finger was a gun barrel and shot this guy dead.  Checks photos.  Ah, I see why.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good grief, I can see so much of why and how this happened in this little b*tch's adolescent mommy-wanting face. Dimes to donuts he's a f*cking Qanon Trumpkin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Good grief, I can see so much of why and how this happened in this little b*tch's adolescent mommy-wanting face. Dimes to donuts he's a f*cking Qanon Trumpkin.

[Fark user image 352x372]


1972 called. They want the sideburns back
 
