Want your own country? Well, it's not much, a bit of a fixer-upper, but the only unclaimed patch of earth outside Antarctica is yours for the asking and would make a great little starter country if you're willing to apply some sweat equity
    Bir Tawil  
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like prime land for a solar or wind farm.  Lack of water would be an issue.

Wonder who negotiates ownership of such land?  Seems to me a few folks have legit claims if neither Sudan nor Egypt want it.  Does the UN negotiate a dispute?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

indy_kid: Seems like prime land for a solar or wind farm.  Lack of water would be an issue.

Wonder who negotiates ownership of such land?  Seems to me a few folks have legit claims if neither Sudan nor Egypt want it.  Does the UN negotiate a dispute?


It isn't that neither country wants the land.  It is that if they accept the land, they give up claim to another, better piece of land.  It would be like if you told two people "One of you can have this sandwich.  But whoever takes it gives up the right to that gigantic table full of food over there"  Neither one is going to allow anyone else to take the sandwich, because they want the sandwich, but they also are going to studiously avoid taking it because of the associated loss of the table of food.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dub thee "Coventry", and I have a proposal....
 
NoahFenze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mine. Give it to me.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs!  It's mine, I licked it.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Seems like prime land for a solar or wind farm.  Lack of water would be an issue.

Wonder who negotiates ownership of such land?  Seems to me a few folks have legit claims if neither Sudan nor Egypt want it.  Does the UN negotiate a dispute?


Egypt claims the straight line. Sudan claims the sqiggly line.  They do that because both want the land on the coast which means they have to not claim the interior bit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot, full of raving mad religious nut jobs, hot, no water, no women, hot.

I heard theres a Blockbuster though.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we all chip in and name it Farklandia? Drew, of course, would be our Benevolent Lord High Potentate for life.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be a good adult playground. With blackjack, and hookers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Could be a good adult playground. With blackjack, and hookers.


Yes, if theres one thing the Sudanese are known for it is their tolerance for decadent Western vices.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotland?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistically, there's nothing there. No power, no water, no sewer, no roads, Nothing.

Much like field of dreams, if you build it, they will come. The difference here is the "they" will be Egypt and Sudan.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Seems like prime land for a solar or wind farm.  Lack of water would be an issue.

Wonder who negotiates ownership of such land? Seems to me a few folks have legit claims if neither Sudan nor Egypt want it.  Does the UN negotiate a dispute?


Traditionally, men with guns play "king of the hill" until one side gets tired and goes home.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Dibs!  It's mine, I licked it.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimate Fark Incorporated Area
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't but I know some pissed off assholes who could just fark right off over to it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Realistically, there's nothing there.


So, like Nebraska?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Private_Citizen: Realistically, there's nothing there.

So, like Nebraska?


No, no, no.  It's much more developed than Nebraska.
 
balthrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Yellow Beard: Private_Citizen: Realistically, there's nothing there.

So, like Nebraska?

No, no, no.  It's much more developed than Nebraska.


they have mountains and such.  Nebraska is the definition of nothingness
 
Matt the Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I dub thee "Coventry", and I have a proposal....


There's no water for a stream (or river, can't remember) with a force field....
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks a little too parched.

You need to be around some water.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grognard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So now the fellow who started the Principality of Sealand can now have a Principality of Landland?

/guess not since he's deceased.
 
wiredroach [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I dub thee Farkistan.
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surely there's a Habsburg with a claim to it. There usually is.
 
Esroc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So it's not actually like free land you can just move in on. It's just that Egypt and Sudan are at a stalemate over who owns it. Meaning either one can kick your ass out at any time. Lame.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

balthrop: phalamir: Yellow Beard: Private_Citizen: Realistically, there's nothing there.

So, like Nebraska?

No, no, no.  It's much more developed than Nebraska.

they have mountains and such.  Nebraska is the definition of nothingness


My favorite movie quote that mentions Nebraska. "Hell, even I thought I was dead until I realized that it just that I was in Nebraska".
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Drill up some oil. Then watch the shiat show.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's another piece of land like this between Croatia and Serbia along the Danube.  Croatia says it's part of Serbia, but Serbia doesn't claim it.  So some guy from the Czech Republic is claiming the spot as "Liberland" and wants to set up some libertarian paradise there or whatnot.

https://www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liberl​a​nd
 
