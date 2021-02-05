 Skip to content
(MPR News)   The largest population of Karen refugees on Earth is settling in Minnesota, which should lead to some interesting Fark headlines down the road   (mprnews.org) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Point of order, Mr. Chairman -

Are these refugees who ARE Karens, or are these refugees FROM Karens?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And their all working at the Mein Pillow factory?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they're - DAMMIT
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drawn to the aura of Lindell and Bachmann
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plankton - OH MY KAREN in 7 languages
Youtube FwBYODPXXUI
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An immigrant Karevan?

Hope it paves the way for Rohingyans.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the Karen Organization of Minnesota

I can hardly imagine the leadership struggles within KOM.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So now Karen bashing will be prosecuted as a hate crime? I guess we better let them speak to the managers after all :-(
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: And their all working at the Mein Pillow factory?


More likely the Mayo or 3M. The My Pillow asshat doesn't even break the top 100 employers in MN. Just saying.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Fifteen years ago, Tu Lor Eh Paw's family left their small village in Burma, now known as Myanmar..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
